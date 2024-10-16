Shadow and Mags are Australian Shepherd mix sisters who surprised the Good Samaritan who took in their stray mother. The very responsible Good Samaritan took their momma to get spayed, and the vet determined she was expecting puppies! Once the puppies were weaned, momma was spayed and found her fur-ever home with her rescuer. The shelter team found an adopter for one puppy and rescues accepted three. Mags and Shadow are the last two of the litter still looking for a fur-ever home.

Shadow is an absolute sweetheart! Her current foster home has cats, a dog, and children. She gets along well with all of them. It did take her a few days to warm up to the other dog, most likely because she had only been around her siblings before. This intelligent girl is quickly catching on to potty training and leash training. She is crate-trained, stays quiet while in her crate, and has no accidents while in it. Her favorite toy is a bamboo bone, which she loves to chew! She is also treat-motivated, which will help with her ongoing training. She is affectionate, gentle, and loves to give kisses and cuddle!

Mags is a very happy and energetic girl. Her current foster home does not have cats or kids, but she met both in her temporary, former foster home and did well with them. She gets along well with the five resident dogs of various sizes and ages in her current foster home. Mags goes potty outside on command but still needs to be supervised inside to avoid accidents and chewing on things she should not. This girl loves squeaky toys and Nylabones! Mags is crate trained, goes in for a treat, stays quiet in her crate, and has no accidents while in it. She enjoys cuddling up on the couch and watching TV. She’s an all-around fantastic girl!

Shadow and Mags are currently in separate foster homes. They will be adopted out individually to avoid “littermate syndrome,” which can cause difficulty bonding with people and behavioral issues. Both girls have a head start on learning how to behave in a house due to being in foster homes instead of the shelter. Scan the QR codes beside their pictures to see more photos and videos and to access the adoption application. Apply soon, as these gorgeous girls will not be available for long!

Upcoming Events:

Tuesday, 10/29/2024, from 6 PM to 9 PM – Jordan’s Way Tour at Mason County Animal Shelter Facebook Live event on the Jordan’s Way, Mason County Animal Shelter, and Rock 4 Rescue Facebook pages.

Saturday, 11/2/2024, from 12 PM to 2:30 PM – Mason County Animal Shelter Open House festivities include food, free dog microchipping for Mason County residents, Pup-casso painting, door prizes, and a bourbon barrel dog feeder raffle.

Adoption Information:

All dogs adopted from Mason County Animal Shelter are spayed/neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, dewormed, and treated with flea/tick preventatives. Adoption fees are half-priced thanks to the EnviroFlight Fur-ever Home Adoption Sponsorship Program! Adult dog adoption fees are $40, and puppy adoption fees are $60! One generous individual is willing to pay the adoption fee for a veteran to adopt a dog of their choice. Tom and Gail Wise have sponsored the adoption fees for several dogs. George’s adoption fee is sponsored by Giving Hearts and Helping Hands Ministry. Sponsors for the remainder of the adoption fee for any of the shelter’s dogs are welcome!

Adopters must complete a brief application online or at the shelter before they are approved to adopt. Go to the shelter’s Adopt-a-Pet website to view all available animals and fill out the application to adopt: www.adoptapet.com/shelter/90606/available-pets/petsOr visit the shelter’s Petfinder website: www.petfinder.com/member/us/ky/maysville/mason-county-animal-shelter-ky421

MCAS needs more volunteers and foster homes! You can foster a dog for as long as you like, a few hours or a “Doggo Day Out,” a weekend, a few weeks, or longer. Volunteers can help in many ways, including walking dogs, grooming/bathing dogs, helping with playgroups, transporting, or helping at meet-and-greet events out in the community. If you want to become an MCAS volunteer and/or fosterer or sponsor a dog’s adoption fees, please call the shelter at 606-564-6067 or email animalshelter@masoncountykentucky.us.

Visit and follow the shelter’s Facebook page for more information on all available dogs, the volunteer program, foster programs, and upcoming events: https://www.facebook.com/masoncountyanimalshelter

Subscribe to the MCAS Volunteers YouTube channel for videos of all the available dogs: https://www.youtube.com/@MCASVolunteers.

Spay/Neuter Resources:

We encourage everyone to spay/neuter their pets to help control the unwanted pet population. Go to https://www.rock4rescue.com/spay-and-neuter-resources for a list of spay/neuter providers that service animals in our area and spay/neuter voucher programs. This list includes organizations that advertise low-cost spaying/neutering and other services.

Humane Society of Buffalo Trace Spay/Neuter Assistance Program (SNAP) vouchers are available to Mason County residents and can be used at the veterinarian of your choice. Apply online at www.bit.ly/hsbt-snap. Donations to the Humane Society of Buffalo Trace can be submitted via tinyurl.com/HSBTgive.

Pet Rehoming Resources:

If you need to rehome a pet, you can use one of these sites to do so yourself:

• Adopt a Pet – https://rehome.adoptapet.com/

• Home to Home – https://home-home.org/rehome/

Donations for the dogs are appreciated!

Purchase supplies locally and bring them to the shelter, or purchase via our Amazon Wishlist link available via the “Donate to This Shelter” option on our Adopt-a-Pet site. Gently used collars, leashes, dog crates, dog beds, and blankets are also greatly appreciated! You can donate to help the shelter dogs and other at-risk Mason County community pets via Rock 4 Rescue. Go to rock4rescue.com for information.