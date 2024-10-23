The Bracken County Lady Bears took on the St. Pat Lady Saints in the first round of the 39th district girls volleyball tournament Monday evening at Augusta.

Heading into the tournament, the Lady Bears were the 39th’s number one seed, with a 24-12 record on the year, going 7-0 against district opponents. Bracken County has been a tough team to beat for several opponents throughout 2024, and were eager to take on St. Pat in the semifinal round of the district tournament. The Lady Saints entered the tournament 0-8 against district opponents, falling to Bracken County twice in the regular season. Despite this, St. Pat was eager to hit the court, having spent the season preparing for tournament time looking to pull off an upset over the Lady Bears.

Bracken County got moving quickly in the first set, but the Lady Saints fought back to tie the contest 4-4 early. The Lady bears then were able to pull ahead 10-6 over St. Pat, before expanding their lead as the set continued. Late in set one, the Lady Bears led 20-13 over St. Pat, closing out the set before allowing the Lady Saints to score, taking set one 25-13.

“We just kinda came out tonight, I told them I want them to be as aggressive as possible, no matter what they were doing. Serving aggressive, passing aggressive, setting aggressive and hitting aggressive. The more aggressive you are the more mistakes you’re gonna make, but you have to practice that way in tight games and in games that aren’t as tight, because you have to be able to do it at game time. It’s hard to be able to replicate that in practice for the pressure so that’s why I always like to go as strong as possible.” said Lady Bears head coach, Julie Krift.

The Lady Saints were able to keep the contest much closer throughout set two, Bracken County leading 16-15 midway through the contest. The Lady Bears then pulled ahead late in the set to close out the contest 25-18, heading into set three 2-0 over the Lady Saints.

“I feel like we’ve got some work to do, I don’t think we played the greatest tonight but I think we played good enough. St. Pat came out the second game and they showed their will to win. District time anybody can do anything so, we were definitely trained to be prepared for that. Volleyball’s a game of ups and downs, but I thought we played strong, we didn’t play as great as we could but you’ve gotta give it to St. Pat they’ve got some great players, some very strong young girls so their team is looking good.” said coach Krift.

Set three started slow for Bracken County, with the Lady Saints able to keep the game close, tying the contest 9-9 early on. Shortly after though, the Lady Bears would go on a near eleven point service run to lead 20-10 over the Lady Saints, picking up the win 25-13 over St. Pat.

“Kenzie Rudd, her serving just put the nail in the coffin tonight. We missed two serves in a row which is an absolute sin in volleyball because that gives the other team four points in a row basically, and you just can’t do that, and we did. Then Kenzie came out with a run and a really tough serve. She just buckled down and did what she normally does, so I’m very happy about that.” said coach Krift.

Following this 3-0 win over the Lady Saints, the Lady Bears now look to take on the Augusta Lady Panthers in tonight’s 39th district championship game. The Lady Panthers defeated Mason County in their semifinal match up 3-0, and are eager to come out on top as district champions in their home gym, the Den.

The Lady Bears and Lady Panthers faced off against one another twice this season, with Bracken County coming out on top in both contests. Their first was a 3-1 win over Augusta early in the season, and a 3-0 win earlier this month. Heading into the district championship, both teams will be fighting hard to come out on top, neither willing to back down.

“I feel good, Augusta’s gonna come out as crazy as ever, they want to win, everybody wants to win this game. It’s not gonna be a blowout I can guarantee that, it’s gonna be a good game for everybody to be here. They’re gonna have a good time because it’s districts, district finals, nobody’s gonna lay down for anybody. I think we’re gonna have a great game, I think we’ll be prepared and I think they’ll be ready.” said coach Krift.

Tonight’s championship game is scheduled to tip off at 6:30 p.m. at Augusta.