Jordan’s Way, LLC. is making its way to the Mason County Animal Shelter on Tuesday, Oct. 29 to raise funds in an unforgettable way.

Jordan’s Way, LLC. was founded by Kris Rotonda in honor of his beloved dog, Jordan. Jordan spent the first three and a half years in a shelter.

After 11 years of love after adoption, Jordan passed away from cancer but her legacy lives on through Rotonda’s national shelter tours.

“No animal should have to spend their life in a shelter, and I am passionate to highlight and support the many organizations across our country who work relentlessly to ensure these pets find loving homes, despite their age, breed, or health issues,” explained Rotonda.

Rotonda’s nationwide tour began in January of 2021 and since then, more than $10 million has been raised for shelters and rescues across the country.

“Each stop on the Jordan’s Way tour offers the ability to bring awareness to the importance of the saying ‘adopt, don’t shop’ to an entirely new community. The system with animal welfare is broken, and Jordan’s Way wants to help become the voice to fix it,” explained Rotonda.

Jordan’s Way, LLC. raises its funds by live-streaming games and challenges at individual shelters.

From 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Oct. 29, the live event will be streamed from the Mason County Animal Shelter and Rock 4 Rescue Facebook page.

The goal for this fundraiser is to raise $25,000 and donations can be made directly to the Facebook fundraiser by going to https://www.facebook.com/donate/1466882017307400/.

Other ways to donate consist of walk-in donations during the live feed and through business and donor matches.

Businesses and donors can partner with the fundraiser by agreeing to match monetary milestones that occur during the live feed.

“We’re elated about our friends with Jordan’s Way coming to the Mason County Animal Shelter on October 29. Chris, Deanna, and the Jordan’s Way Team do a fantastic job of highlighting the tremendous work shelters do across our nation, and for the Mason County Animal Shelter to be highlighted is truly a fantastic event. I couldn’t be more proud of our shelter volunteer team, our staff and our friends with Rock4Rescue, who’ve all worked to get them here,” Mason County Judge Executive Owen McNeill stated.

McNeill noted that proceeds raised during the event will go to a private partnership program that has a plan to fund kennel expansion at the shelter which would double the available kennel capacity.

“We’re hopeful, with the assistance of Jordan’s Way, our Rock4Rescue, shelter volunteers and others, we can raise half of the projected $60,000 expansion costs, all going to better the lives of animals at the Mason County Shelter,” said McNeill.

McNeill expressed his appreciation for Jordan’s way and is hopeful that this event will aid in improving the Mason County Animal Shelter.

“During the event, locals as well as the Jordan’s Way national audience, will all have the opportunity to donate, all going to the betterment of the shelter. The commissioners and I hope all citizens can come and join in the fun and truly help make an impact at our Mason County Animal Shelter,” concluded McNeill.