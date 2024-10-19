The Mason County Royals took on the Campbell County Camels in the semifinal round of the 2024 10th region boys soccer tournament.

After defeating Harrison County 2-1 in the 38th district championship game, the Royals entered the 10th region tournament with a bye, earning an automatic bid to the semifinal round. Campbell County entered the tournament district runners-up, having dell to the Bishop Brossart Mustangs in the 37th district championship. After defeating Bourbon County 3-1, the Camels and Royals faced off to determine Bishop Brossart’s opponent in the 10th region championship game.

The two teams hadn’t faced one another in the regular season, but were both aware that neither would be willing to go down easy.

Mason County gave up one goal to the Camels early in the first half, with the Camels offense slipping past goalkeeper Cade Pugh to lead 1-0 over the Royals. As the half continued both teams would continue to fight, as the Royals hoped to tie the contest 1-1, and Campbell county looked to further their lead. The score would remain mostly unchanged, however, until the final few minutes of the half, with Campbell County able to slip in two quick goals to lead 3-0 over Mason County heading into halftime.

“I feel great with the way they played, it just seems like we were two steps behind all night. Gave up one early, then it just seemed like we needed a rest and we gave up two goals at the end of the first half. It’s hard to come back, I think GRC found that out earlier in the night. I couldn’t be prouder of the way the boys played, they played great and they didn’t quit all night long so, that’s something to be proud of.” said Royals head coach, Shane Taylor.

Returning to the field after halftime, the Royals were looking to fight hard and get themselves back into the contest, something they’ve done before in tough games, against strong opponents. Throughout the entirety of the second half, the Mason County defense would successfully hold off Campbell County, but unfortunately for the Royals Mason County would also remain scoreless throughout the remainder of the contest, despite continuous efforts from each of the Mason County strikers.

“We just couldn’t get any offense going whatsoever. Just didn’t pass enough, and I don’t know. They have a good defense, they’re a good team. We figured it was probably gonna be Brossart and Campbell as two of the best teams in the region and I guess they showed that tonight, but I couldn’t be prouder of the boys. They played great, so, that’s what we can be proud of. They worked hard tonight, they won their district so, we’ll just keep working and getting better.” said coach Taylor.

As the game came to a close, Campbell County stood tall over the Royals with a 3-0 shutout victory and will be returning to Maysville this afternoon to take on the Bishop Brossart Mustangs for the 10th region championship, in a rematch of the 37th district championship game.

With this contest marking the Royals final of the 2024 season, Mason County will lose ten seniors heading into the 2025 season.

“I’m gonna miss them. I mean look, they’ve been a huge part of this team from last year to this year, my two years of coaching. They’ve changed this team, we wouldn’t be where we’re at if it wasn’t for the seniors so I’m very proud of them and the hard work and effort they’ve put in, I just hate to see them leave on this note.” said coach Taylor.

Despite the large amount of experience the Royals will lose from 2024 into 2025, coach Taylor is excited for next season, and eager to see his team continue to grow.

“We’ll be a whole lot younger but I feel good about it. I think we’ve got a lotta young players that are more than capable and more than ready to step up into a bigger role next year.” said coach Taylor.

This afternoon’s contest between the Mustangs and Camels is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. with the winner being crowned 10th region champions, and moving on to represent the 10th region in the 2024 state boys soccer tournament.