The 10th region boys soccer tournament kicked off Tuesday evening in Maysville, with the George Rogers Clark Cardinals, Harrison County Thoroughbreds, Bourbon County Colonels and Campbell County Camels competing to advance to the semifinal round.

Both the Mason County Royals and Bishop Brossart Mustangs had an automatic bid to the 10th region semifinals, and were eagerly waiting for their opponents to be determined following Tuesday night’s quarterfinal contests. GRC defeated Harrison County 7-0 and will be taking on the Mustangs this evening at 6:00 p.m., with the Mason County Royals taking on the Camels at 8:00 p.m. following their 3-1 victory over Bourbon County.

So far this season, The Cardinals have gone 14-6-2 to lead the 10th region in RPI, having scored 76 goals throughout 2024, outscoring opponents by 49 goals this year. GRC’s starting goalkeeper, Camdyn Harrison has picked up 91 total goalkeeper saves on the season, picking up nine complete game shutouts for the Cardinals in 2024, while their lead scorer, Conner Thorn has picked up 13 goals and two assists to help keep the Cardinals out ahead of their opponents.

The 2023 10th region champions, the Bishop Brossart Mustangs enter the semifinal game 13-5-4 on the season, coming in just behind GRC in RPI. The Mustangs are led in scoring by Max Runge, with 12 goals scored in 2024 and four assists, with goalkeepers Luke Dalessandro picking up 100 goalkeeper saves on the season, and Ryan Eldrige 24. The pair have collectively allowed just 21 goals this season, and have picked up seven complete game shutouts for Bishop Brossart in 2024.

Both the Cardinals and Mustangs will be working hard to pull out a win this game, with GRC looking to advance to the championship, and Bishop Brossart hoping to defend their 10th region title.

The Campbell County Camels come into the quarterfinal round ranked third in the region in RPI, with a season record of 12-8-1, scoring 63 goals this season to outscore opponents by 31. The team is led in scoring by Zach Franzen, having scored 17 goals and picked up two assists, helping push the camels over their opponents several times throughout the season. Goalkeeper Alexander Jenkins leads the Camels’ defense, with 119 goalkeepers saves in 2024, picking up five complete game shutouts throughout the year.

The Royals lead scorer, Noah Gardner, has picked up 11 goals throughout the 2024 season, and 12 assists, making him one of the team’s strongest offensively. Defensively, goalkeeper Cade Pugh has picked up 87 goalkeeper saves, with seven complete game shutouts. Mason County currently sits as the fifth ranked team in the region in RPI, with an 11-5-1 season record prior to tonight’s contest with the Camels.

Although neither team has played one another in the regular season, both the Camels and the Royals will enter tonight’s contest having studied their opponents closely. Both Campbell and Mason County will be looking to advance to the championship game, with Mason County looking to win their first ever 10th region tournament contest in program history.

The winners of tonight’s semifinal contests will then go on to compete in the 10th region championship game this Saturday at 1:00 p.m. in Maysville.