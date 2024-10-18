Teegin Routt

Mason County quarterback Teegin Routt has picked up 1,479 total passing yards on the season this year, picking up 86 pass completions across 152 pass attempts, averaging 211.3 passing yards per game. Throughout 2024, he has thrown 21 touchdown pass completions, to average three touchdown passes per game. In the Royals’ most recent win against the Harrison County Thoroughbreds, Routt threw for 117 yards, picking up two touchdown passes, and rushing for 14 yards, helping push Mason County over the ‘Breds in their 35-0 shutout victory over Harrison County.

Reagan Tackett

Tackett leads the Augusta Lady Panthers in service aces with 31, and has been a valubale part of the team’s successes in 2024. Having picked up 127 digs and 60 kills throughout the season, Tackett has helped push the Lady Panthers over their opponents, and will be looked to, to help lead Augusta through the 39th district tournament tipping off Monday, Where the Lady Panthers will take on the Mason County Lady Royals, in the Lady Panthers’ home gym, the Den.

Athletes of the Week sponsored by Boone Real Estate and Eagle Auto Group.