VANCEBURG — The Vanceburg city council meeting occurred on Monday, Oct. 7.

It began with a progress report from Councilperson Angie Patton.

Patton stated that although the utility board had tried to avoid increasing rates, she and other members of the electric plant board agreed that they foresee quite a bit of increase in the future.

“The utility company had used all the resources to avoid passing the fuel surcharges throughout the winter and the spring to the customers so there will be a five percent increase in our electric. That is for household electricity,” stated Patton.

The meeting continued with a second reading of ordinance number 420.1 2024 on medical cannabis.

The ordinance is pertaining to permitting the sale of medical cannabis and medical cannabis businesses within the city limits of Vanceburg.

Councilperson Pugh made a motion to accept the ordinance which would permit the presence of medical cannabis and businesses.

Councilpersons McCann, Patton, McClurg and Pugh voted yes and Councilperson Cantu voted no.

The new business consisted of approval of a pre-application to ARC funding to replace a well for the water plant.

Kristie Dodge from Buffalo Trace Development District addressed the council about this matter and stated that the Electric Plant Board recently had to shut down one of their wells which had led to worries about water inadequacies with their system.

Dodge asked the council to approve a pre-application which would cover $800,000.

The grant would count as funding for the next fiscal year (2025) and would pay for the bulk of the project.

Pugh made a motion to approve the pre-application and Cantu seconded the motion. All council members voted yes.

The next order of business addressed a 20 percent match funding, also through ARC funding, that could be approved for a pre-application.

All council members voted to approve the motion.

“This is something that we’ve sort of worked on for the last several years,” said Mayor Dane Blankenship in regards to the grant pre-application.

“I actually talked about that with the mayor last week and we just talked about a lot of various thoughts and ideas for some riverfront improvements to help enhance tourism and outdoor recreation in the Vanceburg area in Lewis County. One of the things is the ARC that you just approved for the Electric Plant Board, the city can actually put in multiple ARC pre-applications,” said Dodge.

Dodge reminded the council that the pre-applications would only be accepted through Oct. 31 so it was something that needed to be decided upon quickly.

She further explained that if a pre-application is not submitted then they would not be able to utilize any funds from the ARC in the 2025 fiscal year.

“I always encourage cities and counties that if there’s anything at all that they want to try to apply for or use ARC funds for, it’s always good to put in a pre-application because it kind of keeps that door open,” Dodge explained.

She continued to ask for approval to submit a pre-application for Riverfront improvements.

All council members voted yes.

A first reading of an ordinance regarding real estate tax assessment tax rates was read. There are no changes.

A first reading of ordinance 200.00a 2024 budget amendment for the state fire department for $155,000 was read.

Blankenship continued to announce that Trick or Treat will be observed on Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m and that supplies are being gathered for victims of the hurricanes.

The items can be dropped off at the Vanceburg Fire Department and final donations will be received on Oct. 10.

Oktoberfest is set to begin this weekend on Oct. 19 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“We’ve already got 40 some vendors. Almost all the music that day is local people,” stated Blankenship.

He listed some events that will take place for the festival such as chili cook-off, wiener dog races, square dancing and pie contests.

Blankenship opened the floor.

A gentleman approached with two signs for the Ohio River Way and stated that they were to be put up in the Gazebo at Scott Park and another at the boat ramp.

“We went to a two-day summit in Maysville a few weeks ago and it was really really interesting. I learned a lot of things,” said Blankenship.

Jacob Sartin, Job Entry and Retention Support Specialist approached the podium next to discuss the Strategic Initiative for Transformational Employment (SITE).

“We have a recovery problem here in Lewis County. We have an addiction problem here in Lewis County,” said Sartin.

He continued to say that this program can help pay for IDs, driver’s licenses, and birth certificates and aiding in finding jobs for people.

Sartin mentioned that he spoke to several businesses in Lewis County who agreed to participate in a second chance recovery opportunity for people to receive jobs.

SITE can help with job placement, transportation and work clothes, education and training and overcoming barriers to work.