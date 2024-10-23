The Bracken County Polar Bears hosted the Owen County Rebels on the football field Friday night.

Since their 26-14 loss to Sayre in week two, the Polar Bears have been on fire throughout the regular season, allowing just four touchdowns to opponents following that contest, prior to taking on the Rebels. Sitting at 6-1 on the season heading into their game with Owen County, the Polar Bears were feeling strong, hoping for another win against district opponents.

Owen County has also had a strong season throughout 2024, sitting at 6-2 on the year prior to their contest with Bracken County.

“We prepped for this team all week long. I didn’t think we came in scared, we knew we had to come out and get a fast start, and that’s the way we’re gonna roll the rest of the year.” said Polar Bears head coach, Steven Tarter.

Bracken County got to work quickly early in the first quarter, with a strong kickoff return and a pick six from running back Daulton Tarter allowing the Polar Bears to build up a short lead over the Rebels early in the contest. Another touchdown scored late in the first quarter would allow Bracken County to lead 21-0 over Owen County heading into the second quarter, the Polar Bears feeling strong having already built up a confident lead.

“We did some changing around if you didn’t see that by now. We’re just looking at a different option, putting Greg back there and moving Jack to more of a blocking, tight end type, it’s gonna be good.” said coach Tarter, “We did some changing around, things will run smooth, we put up another 48 points on that so, I’m excited for the team.”

In the second quarter, Bracken County scored twice, with one failed PAT attempt bringing the score to 34-0 over the Rebels, Throughout the remainder of the contest, the Polar Bears would continue to hold off the Rebels’ offense, and would pick up two more touchdowns, to lead 48-0 over Owen County late in the third quarter.

“That’s what I strive on, I wake up every morning thinking of ways I could make my defense better. Like I said, defense wins championships, and I think they take that to heart. As long as they keep playing that way on defense, I think we’re gonna come in here and give Beechwood a run for their money.” said coach Tarter.

With a running clock and a huge lead already built up over the Rebels, Bracken County’s confidence was high heading into the fourth quarter. As the clock ticked by and Owen County continued to drive toward the end-zone, Bracken County would allow the Rebels one touchdown this contest, with a successful PAT attempt bringing the score to 48-7. With just over a minute remaining in the contest, the Polar Bears made a short drive down the field, before letting the clock run out, picking up their seventh win of the 2024 season, now 7-1 on the year heading into next week’s contest against the Beechwood Tigers, currently 8-1 on the season.

“After tonight it relieved a lot of them. They came in a little concerned. Owen’s a great team, they’ve won some big games this year, they had two big losses but we knew they were gonna be a good team. We prepped for them all week, they’re excited, after they had that kickoff and that six, I was able to breathe a little easier and started putting things together and I knew it was gonna work out great for us.” Said coach Tarter.

Bracken County’s last home game of the regular season will be this Friday, October 25 against the Beechwood Tigers, a team that in 2023 defeated the Polar Bears 41-0 and advanced to the 2023 class 3A state football semifinals, dropping to the 2023 class 3A state champions, the Mayfield Cardinals.

The Polar Bears are eager to take on Beechwood this coming Friday, celebrating senior night and hoping to rout their toughest district opponent. After falling to the Tigers last season, Bracken County is hungry to come out on top in 2024 and be crowned district champions heading into the playoffs.

“I feel comfortable. We watched Beechwood’s film against this team at Owen, I keep telling this team, they’re special. If they keep playing like this and keep working hard Monday through Thursday, they’ll get them. They want that more