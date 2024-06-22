The Maysville Top 4 under 40 was chosen on Thursday during a reception at the Cox Building in downtown Maysville.

The four people chosen included John Pogue, William Lawrence, Claire Estill McHugh and Ellen Cartmell.

The four nominees will be completing projects they believe will have an impact in Mason County.

Maysville-Mason County Tourism Director Katelyn Bailey spoke about the Maysville Young Professionals Network that has been revitalized and how the reception ties into the organization.

“We’ve revitalized the Maysville Young Professionals Network to create more impactful connections and community involvement,” she said. “We are planning to meet four times including tonight’s reception. There will be two gatherings to plan and execute a community project to allow us to give back to our community. We’re wrap up with a happy hour to celebrate our achievements.”

Bailey said emails would be sent out to invite others to be involved.

Mason County Sheriff Ryan Swolsky talked about the community service project the top 4 nominees would be completing.

“The top four nominees will be given a contribution to support a project they believe will have the greatest impact in the community,” he said.

Maysville Area Chamber of Commerce Director Kaci Compton announced the top four nominees.

The first one announced was Cartmell.

“The only thing I’ll say is this is exactly what I had hoped the Young Professionals would be when we started it in 2015/2016,” she said. “It’s really wonderful to see you all here. Thank you.”

The second person was McHugh.

“Thank you so much. What an honor,” she said. “I consider practicing law in my hometown a privilege. I came back and it really happened…it was unexpected the way I ended up coming back here. I never intended to be a prosecutor, but now it’s a passion. I really can help our community to be a better and safer place. I appreciate this award and I’m looking forward to giving back to the community in any way that I can.”

Lawrence was the third person announced.

“I want to thank you all for this,” he said. “It’s such an honor. If you do what you love, you’ll never work a day in your life and that’s what I do. I enjoy what I do and I love my community. A lot of the work we’ve done downtown we kind of fell into. I tell you, the support I got at the time was why I continue doing it. You all are why I continue to do it. Thank you for the support.”

The final top four was Pogue.

“Thank you all very much,” he said. “This is very unexpected and very flattering. I’m honored to do what I do and to be back here doing it. Thank you all for your help in doing that and thanks for this.”

“The response to our ‘Top 4 Under 40’ program has been incredible,” said Compton. “Attracting and retaining young talent is a priority for us, and it’s inspiring to see the impact these young professionals have on our community and workforce.”

Others who had been nominated included:

— Madison Hord: Founder of Cafe Cream, making significant community contributions through her business.

— Cameron O’Hearn: Dedicated firefighter and EMT, small business owner of O’Hearn Lawn & Landscape and Putt 4 Fun.

— Daniel (Clay) Graves: Local weather expert providing customized forecasts and ensuring community safety.

— Khrysten Childers: Exceptional special education teacher and community leader.

— Shaina Theis: Licensed clinical social worker and founder of Maysville Mammas support group.

— Tina McNeill: Cheer and gymnastics coach at Limestone YMCA, involved in numerous community volunteer activities.

— Trey Crump: Police officer dedicated to community service and involvement in local events.

— Julia Swolsky: Reliability Engineer at the Maysville Mill and community coach.

— Kendrick Applegate: Inspiring teacher and community leader, dedicated to both education and

local events.

— Sarah Bettinger: Dedicated healthcare provider and community leader, former president of the Maysville Younger Woman’s Club.