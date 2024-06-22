The Inaugural 10th region softball all-star game was held in Winchester on the home field of the George Rogers Clark Lady Cardinals on Tuesday.

Athletes from throughout the 10th region teamed up with one another to play one last game together in 2024. The 37th and 38th districts combined to take on the 39th and 40th in what many hope to become a long-standing tradition for the athletes of the 10th region.

Montgomery County’s Matt Puckett led the 39th and 40th districts’ team, with several head and assistant coaches in the dugout alongside him.

“I’m proud of them, all the girls that got selected, it show’s that they’re among the top players in the region just like we’ve known, and we’ve got several other players on our team that are top players in the region as well, they’re just not at the age to play in this yet.” said Bracken County Lady Bears head coach, Jamey Johnson.

Game time was set for 7:00 p.m., with nine innings scheduled. Several rain delays later, the game was shortened to seven, but still on nonetheless.

“I think the girls weren’t comfortable being around players they didn’t know, but by the end of the game they were kinda mingling and talking to each other, that’s kinda neat to see. They’re learning other girls from other schools, getting along, communicating and possibly picking up some new things.” said coach Johnson.

“Our girls, very proud of all three of them, and all of Bracken County’s girls. Everything was up-and-up and everybody had fun, that’s what it was all about.” said Mason County Lady Royals assistant coach, Tracy King.

Throughout the first few innings, the 29th and 40th district’s team pulled out ahead of the 37th and 38th, leading 3-0 heading into the top of the fourth. This inning would be the 37th and 38th’s biggest, quickly coming alive to score seven runs this inning alone.

Despite losing their three run lead over the 37th and 38th, the 39th and 40th districts team refused to quit and quickly brought the game back close, coming back to trail 7-6.

“That just shows the talent we have in the region on both teams. I think if we had a nine inning game we would’ve had a little better outcome, just because we’re getting back to the top of the lineup. That’s the struggle when we have 18 players, it took forever to get to the top of our lineup and it seemed like they got through theirs really quick. We’re getting back up to some of the best hitters in the region, if we had another inning I think it could’ve been a little better ballgame.” said coach Johnson.

The 39th and 40th districts fell to the 37th and 38th 8-7 at the end of the first ever 10th region softball all-star game, but the scoreboard didn’t reflect the athlete’s feelings toward the game. While each member of both all-star teams played competitively and were fighting for a win, the camaraderie and ability to continue to play the game of softball alongside other high-school athletes outweighed the loss.

“We came up a little bit short but it’s great to come up here and coach with all these other coaches that you battle with all year. In the district, with Bracken County, got a lot of friends there, Jamey of course. We’re really proud of all the girls in both districts, 39th and 40th.” said coach King.

Both teams played exceptionally well, despite the rain and the heat that followed. With the 37th and 38th districts taking the victory in the inaugural event, those from the 39th and 40th with the ability to return in 2025 are eager to make the roster once again and bounce back for the victory should the opportunity arise.

Augusta’s Laci Tackett, Bracken County’s Ella Johnson, Whitney Lippert, Jordan Ahrens and Savannah Kelsch, and Mason County’s Kenzie Gulley, Reese Hardeman and Olivia Hughes each contributed greatly to the team throughout the game, and have cemented themselves among the best the 10th region has to offer over and over again.