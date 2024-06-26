The annual Green Dot “Race for the Rest of Us” 0.5K drew a large crowd of participants on Saturday.

At noon, racers lined up in front of the Limestone Landing. While participants ready themselves, Maysville Main Street Director Caroline Reece made the announcement for the race to begin.

In front of them was Maysville City Commissioner David Cartmell who drove the length of the race in order to set the pace.

The race began and ended in the same spot, with walkers and runners traveling up Limestone Street, turning right at the intersection of Limestone and Second Street, turning down lower Market Street and returning to the Limestone Landing.

According to Green Dot Public Education Specialist Tianna Wormley, the Race for the Rest of Us is set up so that the last person who crosses the finish line is the winner.

“If you’re winning this one, you probably have a higher chance of winning a 5k,” she said. “This race is about those who may not be able to compete in a regular 5k.”

Wormley said the 0.5k has been going on for about five years and she hopes to see it continue to grow each year.

This year, there were about 50 runners/walkers.

At the end of the race, there were several categories for winners. Those categories included best conversation piece, best time traveler, best team spirit and the overall winner.

The winners included:

Best time traveler: Hanna Contreras

Best conversation piece: Arin Grizzle and Nola Roberts

Best team spirit: The Maysville Community and Technical College nursing program

The overall winner was first given to Jennifer Smith. However, after prizes were awarded, another person cross the finish line. His name was Daryl Riggs, a veteran who had been training for the 0.5K.

As he crossed the finish line, spectators said he told the crowd to “never give up on what you want.”