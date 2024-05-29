A Mason County native served as ambassador to Chile during the presidency of Abraham Lincoln.

According to local historian Ron Bailey, Thomas Henry Nelson was born in Mason County on Oct. 20, 1820 to Dr. Thomas and Francis Doniphan Nelson.

“Thomas Nelson rarely receives the recognition that his brother, Union Army General William Bull Nelson does, but Thomas Nelson had a very interesting life,” Bailey said.

Bailey said Nelson was educated at the Maysville Academy before graduating and eventually becoming a lawyer. He also married Elizabeth Key, daughter of Marshall and Harriet Sellman Key in December 1943.

The couple moved to Rockville, Ind. and Nelson set up his own law practice there. Later, they moved to Terre Haute, Ind.

In 1852, Nelson joined the board of commissioners for the railroad that was being constructed for Springfield, Ill. and Terre Haute, Ind.

“During the 1850s, he was tasked with organizing the Republican Party in Indiana,” Bailey said. “While organizing the Republican Party in Indiana, he became friends with the Illinois congressman, Abraham Lincoln and that meeting in 1849 changed the life of the Mason County native.”

Bailey said that when Lincoln was elected as president in 1861, he asked Nelson to become the ambassador to Chile. While serving there, the Church of the Society Fire happened on Dec. 8, 1863. It was the largest fire to have affected Santiago, Chile.

There were between 2,000 and 3,000 deaths.

Bailey said Nelson rushed to the scene and assisted rescue operations. He saved many women and children. Later, he was recognized as a “true hero of Chile”.

In 1866, Nelson resigned from his position as ambassador and returned to the United States.

“He toured the country giving lectures and became advisor to President Andrew Johnson and later President Ulysses Grant on Latin American affairs. In 1869 President Grant chose Thomas Nelson to become U.S. Ambassador to Mexico and he served from until 1873,” Bailey said.

According to Bailey, while Nelson was serving in Mexico, his wife passed away in 1872.

Nelson died in Terre Haute, Ind. on March 14, 1896 and is buried in the Woodlawn Cemetery.