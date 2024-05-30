FLEMINGSBURG – Fleming County Public Library has a bookmobile to deliver books right to the people.

The FCPL announced its routes for the June bookmobile that will travel the county.

FCPL stated, “During the school year, weekly visits are made to all of the elementary schools, middle school, Head Start, daycare’s, nursing home, and other adult programs. Every attempt will be made to include you in the bookmobile schedule.”

The routes for the month of June start on June 5 at the Seacrest Crossing Ewing Road, Deerlick Road, Kelley Pike, Days Mill Road, Markwell Road, Circle Drive Apartment, Fleming Trace Apartment and Ridgeway Park Apartment.

On June 6 the bookmobile will visit Harris Lane, Maxey Flat Road, Morehead Road, Big Run Road, Muses Mill Road and Logan Lane.

Perkins Lane, Hillside Drive, Mount Carmel Road, Logan Run Road and Harn Road will be visited on June 12.

June 13, Beechburg Road, Garrett Road, Pleasant Valley Road, Beechy Creek Road, Burtonville, Foxport Road and Saunders Road will get a visit from the bookmobile.

On June 20 the bookmobile will visit Poplar Grove Road, Springdale Road and Turner Road along with Cherry Grove Road and Turner Road getting a visit on June 26.

If weather becomes inclement the bookmobile routes will not be ran according to FCPL.

“The bookmobile serves the entire county. If you live out in the county, or are a shut-in, and would like bookmobile service, please call Barbara Faris at 845-7851,” FCPL stated.

Along with the bookmobile FCPL is also hosting a teen mixer night on Friday, May 31 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

According to FCPL the event will feature board games, music a bad art night, food and drinks.

Every Thursday in June a summer reading program will take place for ages 11-18 according to FCPL.

Activities that attendees can expect are, “Paint/Sculpt a friend using a canvas or modeling clay, games, friendship bingo, music genre bingo, book genre bingo, tasting food/candy from around the world,” FCPL stated.

The dates for the summer reading program for teens are June 6, 13 and 20 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. with the finale being on June 27 with games a prize giveaway and a movie night according to FCPL.

A summer reading kickoff for the FCPL reading program that takes place from June to July will be on Thursday, May 30 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. with a cake walk.

FCPL asks’ that anyone planning on bringing a cake for the kickoff cake walk to call and let them know.