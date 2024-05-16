Michelle Crawford recently made a plea to the Mason County Fiscal Court, urging their support for medical cannabis businesses in the area.

Crawford first recalled a visit she and her husband, Eric Crawford, made to the fiscal court in 2013. She noted they discussed a resolution that supported medical cannabis.

“We’ve kind of come full circle, almost,” she said. Crawford added this was where their journey of advocating began.

In recent years, a bill was passed that allows the use of medical cannabis in Kentucky. The law goes into effect on Jan. 1, 2o25. An executive order was passed by Gov. Andy Beshear that allows medical usage until the law goes into effect.

Cannabis consumption not for medical purposes is still illegal. Crawford said she believes there is a low chance that consumption outside of medical usage will be legalized in the future.

“That’s a totally different issue. That has never been mine and Eric’s fight,” Crawford said.

She continued to discuss laws passed recently.

“It’s not everything that we wanted but we genuinely know that there will be a lot of sick people that benefit from this law that was passed,” Crawford said.

She commended State Sen. Steve West, past judge-executives, and commissioners for their assistance throughout the process.

In July, licenses for cannabis businesses will be made accessible online through government websites.

According to Judge-Executive Owen McNeill, the types of businesses include cultivators, processors, producers, safety-compliance, and dispensaries.

Crawford noted there will be 11 dispensaries across the commonwealth. She said one business can not play multiple roles. Cultivators can not be a seller, she said.

She went on to discuss county and city regulations and ordinances related to medical cannabis.

“It may have gave some people some reassurance about it but it hasn’t really gave us any reassurance because every county can do whatever they want,” Crawford said.

She again noted her request for Mason County’s support of medical cannabis businesses.

“We are hoping that Mason County will be friendly to medical cannabis businesses so that we don’t have to drive very far to get my husband his safe, tested, legal product,” Crawford said. “We don’t want to be in the business, we don’t wanna grow it or sell it or, we just want a safe, local place where Eric can get it.”

Crawford added that medical cannabis businesses in the county could be beneficial in several ways, including bringing more people to the area and helping those who already live here.

“I think it would be beneficial for many Mason Countians,” she said.

According to Crawford, law enforcement would be permitted to enter the premises without warrants if they are welcomed. She noted nobody can be inside dispensaries without a license.

Schools and employers can decide whether they will allow students or employees to use medical cannabis on the premises, Crawford said. Products can not be used at festivals or public meetings and can not be smoked.

There will also be supply limits in place to regulate the amount of product given to an individual.

Products sold will have ingredient lists and information on how long the effects will last, according to Crawford. McNeill discussed what the county could do in regard to prohibiting medical cannabis businesses.

According to McNeill, the county can pass an ordinance that prohibits cannabis operations. The county could also pass a resolution that puts cannabis operations to a vote or they can discuss fees and prescriptions related to the businesses.

He added that if the county chooses not to prohibit medical cannabis businesses, he would feel good about the regulations that come with the law. McNeill shared brief remarks regarding medical cannabis.

“I believe it (medical cannabis) helps individuals that are in need,” McNeill said. At a state level, businesses will be allowed to operate as early as this year as long as they are licensed, he added.

According to McNeill, the state is predicting that four dispensaries will be placed throughout northeastern Kentucky. The remaining seven will be distributed elsewhere.

He suggested the state’s “philosophy” is to license entities coming in to avoid a “free for all” situation. More licenses will likely be distributed as demand for medical cannabis grows in the commonwealth.

McNeill noted that both the city and the county can not charge separate fees for medical cannabis. He said the fees have to be split between the two entities.

The city and county could address medical cannabis businesses separately, however. For example, the county could let state law have precedence while the city could prohibit the entities, McNeill said.

County Attorney John Estill added that medical cannabis will likely bring challenges for police and prosecution in the commonwealth. He noted the extensive process in determining the legitimacy of medical cannabis usage.

Crawford added some final remarks before leaving the stand.

“I appreciate you guys and your all’s support. We feel the love for Mason County, we always have. There’s nowhere that we would ever be, want to be. We love our county and we’re hoping that you guys will support medical cannabis,” Crawford said.

Other items on the agenda for the Mason County Fiscal Court meeting included:

—Proclamation of Building Safety Month.

—Approval of minutes.

—Department reports.

—Brief discussion of county employee apparel and a donation to Maysville Hands of Hope.

—Reappointment of Josh Underwood to Fleming-Mason Airport Board.

—Appointment of Ward Blakefield to Port Authority Board.