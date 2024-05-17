Hank Krift

Krift is one of the Bracken County Polar Bears’ strongest pitchers. Picking up 14 strikeouts over the Mason County Royals in thir second meeting of the season, Krift helped lead Bracken County to a shut out victory. Throughout the season, he has picked up 81 total strikeouts, giving up just 18 runs and 24 walks. Having pitched in 10 games, for 47.2 innings, he sits near the end of the season with a 1.47 ERA.

Char Parker

Parker is the Fleming County Lady Panthers’ strongest pitcher. Having thrown 58.0 innings across 11 games, she has picked up 45 strikeouts, giving up just 11 walks and 41 runs. Sitting with a 3.74 ERA, Parker has helped lead the Lady Panthers to victory numerous times throughout 2024. Heading into the postseason, Fleming County will continue to rely on Parker’s pitching to advance well into the district, and regional tournaments.

