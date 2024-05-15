Ruby was recently featured in the shelter’s “Mean Girls” photo shoot, but she is not mean! She is, however, the only “Mean Girl” that has not yet been adopted. Ruby is around eight months old and has some more growing to do. We anticipate she will be medium to large once fully grown. Ruby gets along with other dogs at the shelter and is very playful! She is doing well with leash training and is treat motivated. Ruby loves to cuddle! At the Shelter Dog Meet and Greet event this past Saturday at Maysville Tractor Supply Company, she met multiple children, including a toddler, and did well with all of them! She was so good, and we were surprised no one adopted her at the event!

Ruby came to the shelter as a stray and was not reclaimed. We do not know her breed mix, but she has an adorable hound bark! She will need an adopter who is willing to continue her training and provide lots of playtime and toys. Scan the QR code beside her picture to learn more about her and apply to adopt her now!

Thanks to generous community support and donations to Rock 4 Rescue, as of 5/8/2024, every dog adopted from Mason County Animal Shelter is being microchipped before they go to their fur-ever home. The microchips being used at the shelter are purchased and registered through HomeAgain Pet Recovery.

Pet microchips are a permanent way to identify your pet and reunify them with you if they should become lost. When a lost pet is taken to an animal shelter or veterinarian, they are scanned for the presence of a microchip. Our shelter scans each dog at least three times. If a microchip is present, the microchip number is displayed on the scanner’s screen. That number is reported to a database, which notifies the owner that their pet has been found. Unlike a collar and tags, the microchip is permanent and cannot get lost. Talk to your veterinarian about microchipping your pets!

Upcoming Events:

*6/8/2024: Mason County Animal Shelter Dog Meet & Greet at Maysville’s Limestone Family YMCA from 10 AM to 2 PM.

*6/15/2024: The Buffalo Trace Stampede benefiting Mason County Animal Shelter will start at 9 AM at Mason County Public Library. Register by 6/7/2024 to get a t-shirt at https://runsignup.com/Race/KY/Maysville/BuffaloTraceStampede

Adoption Information:

Adoption fees are half-priced thanks to the EnviroFlight Fur-ever Home Adoption Sponsorship Program! Adult dog adoption fees are $40, and puppy adoption fees are $60! One generous individual is willing to pay the adoption fee for a veteran to adopt a dog of their choice. Sponsors for the remainder of the adoption fee for any of the shelter’s dogs are welcome!

Adopters must complete a brief application online or at the shelter before they are approved to adopt. Go to the shelter’s Adopt-a-Pet website to view all available animals and fill out the application to adopt: www.adoptapet.com/shelter/90606/available-pets/pets

Or visit the shelter’s Petfinder website: www.petfinder.com/member/us/ky/maysville/mason-county-animal-shelter-ky421

MCAS needs more volunteers and foster homes! You can foster a dog for as long as you like, a few hours or a “Doggo Day Out,” a weekend, a few weeks, or longer. Volunteers can help in many ways, including walking dogs, grooming/bathing dogs, helping with playgroups, transporting, or helping at meet-and-greet events out in the community. If you want to become an MCAS volunteer and/or fosterer or sponsor a dog’s adoption fees, please call the shelter at 606-564-6067 or email [email protected].

Visit and follow the shelter’s Facebook page for more information on all available dogs, the volunteer program, foster programs, and upcoming events: https://www.facebook.com/masoncountyanimalshelter

Subscribe to the MCAS Volunteers YouTube channel for videos of all the available dogs: https://www.youtube.com/@MCASVolunteers.

Spay/Neuter Resources:

We encourage everyone to spay/neuter their pets to help control the unwanted pet population. Go to https://www.rock4rescue.com/spay-and-neuter-resources for a list of spay/neuter providers that service animals in our area and spay/neuter voucher programs. This list includes organizations that advertise low-cost spaying/neutering and other services.

Humane Society of Buffalo Trace Spay/Neuter Assistance Program (SNAP) vouchers are available to Mason County residents and can be used at the veterinarian of your choice. Apply online at www.bit.ly/hsbt-snap. Donations to the Humane Society of Buffalo Trace can be submitted via tinyurl.com/HSBTgive.

Pet Rehoming Resources:

If you need to rehome a pet, you can use one of these sites to do so yourself:

• Adopt a Pet – https://rehome.adoptapet.com/

• Home to Home – https://home-home.org/rehome/

Donations for the dogs are appreciated!

Purchase supplies locally and bring them to the shelter, or purchase via our Amazon Wishlist link available via the “Donate to This Shelter” option on our Adopt-a-Pet site. Gently used collars, leashes, dog crates, dog beds, and blankets are also greatly appreciated! You can donate to help the shelter dogs and other at-risk Mason County community pets via Rock 4 Rescue. Go to rock4rescue.com for information.