Ryan Swolsky has been sworn in as the new sheriff of Mason County.

The swearing in ceremony began with an introduction from Mason County Judge-Executive Owen McNeill.

“We are not only celebrating sheriff Swolsky’s appointment, but the continuation of the professionalism that the Mason County Sheriff’s Office exemplifies not only locally but across the Commonwealth of Kentucky,” McNeill said. “The commissioners and I would all agree that I would be hard pressed to find a better appointment for Mason County Sheriff. Born and raised her, you have served as deputy and chief deputy, locally, while also being exposed to the federal level through the federal Marshall level. These experiences, combined with the ease of how you interact with the employees, coworkers and citizens, equips you well. I have no doubt that you will excel in your new role and I welcome you in it.”

McNeill invited Swolsky to take the oath of office.

“Thank you for having the trust in me to serve the people as their sheriff,” he said. “I look forward to working with you at fiscal court. Sheriff Boggs, you’ve set the bar high for sheriff’s across this state. It has been such a privilege to serve under your leadership. Your service to Mason County will always be remembered and cherished.

Swolsky graduated from St. Patrick’s School in 2012.

From there, he attended Cedarville University, where he obtained a degree in Criminal Justice and Biblical Studies. His tenure with the Mason County Sheriff’s Office began while he was in college.

Swolsky said he loved getting out and interacting with the community, especially the school system.

Eventually, however, he was offered a position with the United States Marshals Service. He accepted a position as a Deputy United States Marshal.

Since returning to Mason County, Swolsky and his wife, Julia, have been raising their daughter on a farm in the May’s Lick area.

Swolsky said he always wanted to work in law enforcement.

“I knew I wanted to be a police officer from a young age,” he said. “When I was in elementary school, I distinctly remember a police officer coming over to visit and was immediately captivated. I marveled at a profession where you could help people work through their problems.”

According to Mason County Clerk Stephanie Schumacher, Boggs’ term ends in 2026. However, during the November 2024 election, a sheriff will be chosen to hold the position until the 2026 election.

According to Swolsky, he does plan to seek the Republican nomination to run for the position in the election.