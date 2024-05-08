Home Special Sections May Showcase of Homes Special Sectionsspecialsections May Showcase of Homes May 8, 2024 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmailPrint https://online.fliphtml5.com/bxbne/qykx/ View Comments Editor's Picks Day 40: Margaret Queen Adams Ledger Independent - May 8, 2024 The first female deputy sheriff in the United States was from Mason County. Swolsky sworn in as sheriff Ledger Independent - May 5, 2024 Ryan Swolsky has been sworn in as the new sheriff of Mason County. Maysville connection in the 2024 Derby Ledger Independent - May 4, 2024 West Saratoga, a horse competing in the 2024 Kentucky Derby, has connection with the community of Maysville. Dotson chosen as interim superintendent Ledger Independent - May 2, 2024 Andy Dotson has been named the interim superintendent of Robertson County School. Retirement celebration held for Boggs Ledger Independent - May 1, 2024 A retirement celebration for outgoing Mason County Sheriff Patrick Boggs was held on Thursday. Load more