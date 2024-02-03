Ewing Elementary students look at new cards that have been sent to them for the Valentines card project.

EWING – At Ewing Elementary School students decided to start a project where they receive Valentine’s Day cards, postcards and letters from the states in the U.S.

While receiving those cards, postcards and letters Ewing students will mark on a map of the country for each state they have received something from.

EES Guidance Counselor Michele Hawkins is working with the student council to put this project together and see it come to fruition.

Hawkins stated, “We are always looking for ways to bring learning to life and bring authentic experiences to the students of Ewing. I saw this idea from another school on Facebook and decided to adjust it to meet the needs of our school. I wanted to create a fun project that would get all students involved, bring in the community and also showcase the power of social media when used in a positive way.”

The board that showcases a map of the country and that is according to Hawkins placed around the school gymnasium is where students are tracking and marking where cards are being sent from.

“We have received cards from two countries and 34 states so far, we truly believe that by the end of the month, our goal of one from each state can be achieved” Hawkins stated.

So far the students that are a part of the Ewing students council and are helping with the project have received over 150 cards from those 34 states and two countries which are Canada and New Zealand.

Hawkins explained that through this project the goal for the students is that they can learn and understand how projects like this one can have a big impact online as well as being an educational experience for them in how they get to learn more about the places where cards are being sent from.

When asked about an overall goal that Ewing Elementary had for this card project Hawkins stated, “The overall goal is to display kindness throughout our school and to provide a fun way for students to learn about different parts of our world. We are enjoying seeing the different cards and seeing how powerful one post can truly be. This has been a fun, authentic learning experience for all.”

Some of the students who are a part of this project at Ewing also expressed how much this connects to kindness and spreading kindness throughout. Evaleigh Howard stated, “Kindness can spread further than you think.” Aaron Watts and Derren Terwilliger stated, “Kindness can even come internationally.” Emily Roberts stated, “Kindness can be used every day” and Emily Arnold stated, “Social media is a powerful tool when used the right way.”

This project means a lot to the students at Ewing that are taking part in it and it has brought a big response to everyone involved.

Hawkins stated, “This project stemmed from another social media post from a neighboring school district I saw it and thought what a fun way to engage students in a real-world project. The response has been overwhelming it is like experiencing Christmas morning every day when we go to the mailbox. I am so thankful for this project and the real-life experiences it has brought to our school. The postcards, pictures and cards have truly brought a little joy to all that see it.”

The students and faculty at Ewing Elementary are still accepting cards, postcards or letters for the Valentine’s card project.