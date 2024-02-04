The Mason County School Family, Career and Community Leaders of America hosted a Senior Hollywood Prom with the Maysville Nursing and Rehabilitation Facility on Wednesday.

FCCLA students host events throughout the school year that are school projects and on Wednesday, they decided to host a senior prom for all of the residents at MNRF.

MC student and FCCLA member Brynlee Hutchinson said, “Recently my mom has always worked at a nursing home but recently my grandma went there and I kind of visiting her I could kind of see how there isn’t much going on so I just wanted to do something that would bring everyone together and just make, make life long memories for them.”

When asked what they hope this prom will give to the residents, Hutchinson said, “I hope that some of them will get closer together so after this they can do more things together and I kind of hope it brings more attention to the nursing home.”

This is one of many events that the FCCLA hosts and it was widely popular and liked by the residents as the room was full of smiles and even dancing to music.

“They’d come to me they come to my attention and they said they would like to do this if we would allow them and we’re were like sure we’ll allow them to do this and so they are getting set up and we are going to have a good afternoon with them” Sarah Berryman the MNRF Activities Director stated.

Berryman explained how this was an important and exciting event for the residents because some of them had never attended a prom before when they were in high school.

“Some of them know about a prom but they’ve never been to one or experienced it so we’ve had staff helping to do the residents’ hair today and makeup and we’re dressing them up if they want to get them all ready for this” Berryman stated.

During the prom, residents got to listen to and dance to music as well as play bingo, have some refreshments and watch a movie in a dining hall fully decorated in a Hollywood theme with feathers and balloons.

While playing a couple games of bingo residents listened to phrases that were picked and searched their bingo cards to see if they had the phrase and when they shouted bingo the students with the MC FCCLA handed them a gold statue award.

MNRF resident Robin Brunette stated, “I think it’s a really good activity um gives people a sense of belonging to a community and giving them a little bit of a smile and joy.”

When asked what it means for the residents at MNRF to have the students of the FCCLA put this event on for them and give them a prom resident Michael Ritchie stated, “It’s wondrous to see a young bunch of people doing something for us at our age.”

Ritchie further stated, “It is fabulous amazing I’ve never been to a prom this is my first one very first one.”

Residents filled the dining hall at every table excited to be together and have their very own prom to celebrate and enjoy.