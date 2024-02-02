MOUNT ORAB, Ohio – Mount Orab Police Department were dispatched to two reported burglaries on Jan. 23 and Jan. 25 that resulted in an arrest.

According to the Mount Orab Police Chief Jason Hahn, “On January 23, 2024, at approximately 9:22 a.m. officers responded to 212 Hughes Blvd. in reference to a theft offense that occurred overnight.”

Once the officers arrived on the scene that was stated the be a local business location, it was discovered that a box truck that was on the property of the business had been broken into.

Officers found that items in the box truck had been allegedly removed and once figuring out what items those were it was deemed to be valued around over one thousand dollars.

“The two unknown subjects were caught on camera leaving in a black Ford SUV that had the rear license plate covered,” Hahn stated.

After that initial first call Mount Orab Police Department received a second call where officers were dispatched to the scene.

“On January 25, 2024, at approximately 02:21 a.m. officers were dispatched to 225 Hughes Blvd. for an alarm drop at Bobcat Enterprises. Officers arrived on the scene and found the glass front door to the business had been broken out and power equipment valued at nine thousand dollars had been removed from the business,” Hahn stated.

In this second incident the vehicle caught on camera along with the subjects was again a black Ford SUV that had a covered rear license plate.

Hahn stated, “Earlier this afternoon a male subject identified as Joey Smith, out of Columbus Ohio, was taken into custody for both listed incidents.”

The subject Mr. Smith is being charged with three charges, breaking and entering, theft and criminal damaging according to Hahn.

Both incidents are continuing to be investigated and more charges could possibly be added and if anyone were to have information about who the subjects involved could be and help identify those subjects to call Det. Ran Gregory at the number 937-444-2281.

“A lot of teamwork and communication led to the arrest of Joey Smith. The Mt. Orab Police Department would like to thank the Bobcat staff, the Brown County Drug Task Force, Ohio Adult Parole, and the Worthington Police Department for all their assistance,” Hahn stated.