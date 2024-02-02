Braylon Hamilton

Hamilton scored 11 points in the Royals’ most recent game against the Bourbon County Colonels to surpass 1,000 career points. Throughout the season Hamilton has averaged 12.7 points per game, totalling 254 so far this season. He is currently the teams’ third leading scorer and is an incredibly consistant shooter from anywhere on the court. Hamilton has been a consistent member of the Royals’ lineup, and will continue to be as the postseason draws near.

Laci Tackett

In the Lady Panthers’ most recent game against the St. Pat Lady Saints, Tackett put up 16 points to help the team jump out ahead, and join the 1,000 point club at Augusta. As the team’s second leading scorer, Tackett has put up 13.6 points per game, totalling 244 points so far this season. As just a sophomore, Tackett has the ability to surpass even more milestones throughout her high-school career, and will undoubtedly be a reliable asset to the Lady Panthers’ program.

