BROOKSVILLE — Bracken County Emergency Management Director Andy Reynolds recently announced his retirement from the position.

According to Reynolds, he was in the role of Bracken County EM director for one year. He said he was an air traffic control manager in Cincinnati before taking on the role in Brooksville.

Reynolds said he retired from the air traffic control position after 32 years in December of 2022. As he entered retirement, some Bracken County officials reached out to him to offer the position of emergency management director.

He added that he was also asked to help with 911 dispatch for the county.

According to Reynolds, the emergency management job opened up around the same time he stepped down as an air traffic control manager in Cincinnati. Though his time as emergency management director was short, Reynolds felt his experience working for the county was good.

“I only done it (emergency management) for a year, but I think we made great strides and great midway,” Reynolds remarked. “I had tons of support from the fiscal court and the county judge. I just felt it was kind of time for me to move on.”

He continued, “I hope I left an impact when I left. It’s (the position) on course to succeed.”

Reynolds went on to pledge his loyalty to Bracken County and the community around him.

“I’ve always been somebody who puts Bracken County number one, the people of Bracken County number one,” he expressed. “I was very privileged to try to help Bracken County and the people of Bracken County. I was very privileged to have the opportunity.

According to Reynolds, his only retirement plans so far include relaxing at home with his family. He does not have an exact plan as to what he might do otherwise.

“I’m just gonna sit back and enjoy life,” Reynolds said. He noted he has always enjoyed life but looks forward to living a stress-free environment for the first time.

Although he does not currently have any plans to go back to work, Reynolds could see himself exiting retirement again if he feels pulled in that direction, he said.

“This is my second retirement. This is gonna be the last one, I hope,” Reynolds said. “As long as I can help somebody every day and be a better person tomorrow than I was today, I’m pretty happy.”

Bracken County Judge-Executive Tina Teegarden also shared some sentiments regarding Reynold’s retirement from his position with the county.

“In 12 months, he went above and beyond to accomplish what the fiscal court asked of him, meanwhile obtaining all training needed for EM, SAR, FEMA, etc,” Teegarden wrote in an announcement.

“I want to extend a huge thank you for the endless hours, weeks, and months you devoted to both departments and the E911 staff. I witnessed this work firsthand,” she recalled.

“You endured more than what most people could have or would have. Job well done and I wish you the very best in your retirement.”

For more information on the role of emergency management director, please contact the judge-executive’s office at 606-735-2300.