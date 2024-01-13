Devante Jefferson works his way toward the goal against the Nicholas County Blue Jackets on January 11, 2024.

The Augusta Panthers and Nicholas County Blue Jackets met for the second time this season at Nicholas County High School Thursday night to compete for the 10th Region All “A” Classic championship.

Having beaten the Blue Jackets once before on their home court at the Den, Augusta knew what they were up against heading into the championship game, but also knew they couldn’t rely on confidence to pull out a win. “Anything can happen in tournament basketball” as it were, and the Panthers knew that heading into the game.

With a knowledge of their opponent, and the third best season record in the 10th region, surging to 10-4 prior to this match-up, Augusta felt ready when they hit the court, but knew they still had to fight to the very end.

“We knew it wasn’t gonna be easy, we knew that on their home court they were gonna come out. We just told them they had to whether the storm and, had to get through the first half, and I thought we did a good job of that and then we came out and had a big third and hit a few shots, and that was the difference in the game.” said Panthers head coach, Jason Hinson.

Nicholas County came out swinging early, getting up over the Panthers at the end of the first quarter to lead 11-10 heading into the second. Augusta fought back in the second, and out-scored the Jackets 15-13, to lead 25-24 over Nicholas County heading into the second half.

The third quarter was where Augusta really came alive however.

With the defense holding Nicholas County to just six, and the offense exploding to put up 16, Augusta pulled ahead over the Jackets 41-30 heading into the final minutes of the game.

“Big third quarter. The third quarter is the most important part of basketball. Thought we came out and did a good job. Our defense kinda threw them off a little bit and went to a match-up zone and really bothered them, got a few misses and Kylan finally hit a shot.” said coach Hinson.

With an over ten point lead on the board, the Panthers began to slow down and play more relaxed, as they attempted to maintain possession and let the game tick by.

Nicholas County continued to try to close the gap between the teams’ scores, but every successful shot made by the Blue Jackets was met with an immediate response from Augusta. Nicholas County put up 18 more points this quarter, in an attempt to bounce back from the third, but 19 points scored by the Panthers refused to allow Nicholas County any leeway.

Augusta brought home the contest with a 60-48 win over Nicholas County, as the team fought to make history.

“It’s a big win for our program, our school. We won one in 2015, and to be able to come back in 2024 to come back and win another one, it’s only our second in school history so, up until this point we only had one. I was very fortunate to be coaching in 2015 when we won it, and we weren’t expected to win that one.” said coach Hinson.

The Augusta Panthers, now crowned the 10th Region All “A” Classic champs, will move on to play Walton-Verona in the All “A” State tournament, a team the Panthers have already faced once this season, in the Mason County Invitational.

“It was a two point game at half time and they beat us by 11.” said coach Hinson.

With this game behind them, and another big tournament just around the corner, Augusta is going to take it slow the next few days, before they begin gearing up to prepare for Walton-Verona once again.

“They played well. Well coached, great job, we knew we were gonna get their best shot, and good teams find a way to win.”

PANTHERS 60

BLUE JACKETS 48

AUGUSTA- 10-15-16-19- 60

NICHOLAS COUNTY- 11-13-6-18- 48

Scoring

Augusta- Jefferson 9, Snapp 17, Bach 5, Hinson 15, Kelsch 8, Young 6

Nicholas- Morris 4, Clark 18, Blake 5, Martin 11, Donovan 10

Game Stats

Field Goals: Augusta 13, Nicholas 10

3-Pointers: Augusta 5, Nicholas 7

Free Throws: Augusta 17/21, Nicholas 4/9

Fouls: Augusta 12, Nicholas 18

Records: Augusta 11-4, Nicholas 8-8