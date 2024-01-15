Community members have the chance to register for the Bee My Honey class during the KSB Miniatures Workshop classes. Above is an example of what is available during the class led by Teresa Layman.

As some look ahead to spring, you might consider registering for the first-ever KSB Miniatures Workshop set in April.

According to Kentucky Gateway Museum Center Education Coordinator Tandy Floyd, the workshop event will feature five classes taught by artisans in the miniature industry.

Workshop classes appear to be spring-themed with titles such as Spring Flowers, Aunt Bee and Bee My Honey. Other classes offered during the workshops include Tiny Jewels, Big Sparkle and 17th Century Still Life.

Class instructors for the workshop are Pia Becker, Jeanne Rullie, Teresa Layman, Sun Lemmens, and Johannes Landman. A representative of KSB Miniatures called the artisans some of the “most talented” of the entire industry.

According to Floyd, the workshop event begins on April 9 and will last through April 13. Workshops begin at 9 a.m. each day and are expected to last until 5 p.m. Classes are available four out of the five days of the workshop.

She noted the importance of the workshop event.

In the past, Browning has held a similar event at KYGMC. Typically, the event revolves around a study program led by the International Guild of Miniature Artisans. Topics discussed in the study programs varied each time.

This year, Browning has been allowed to host the event on her own for the first time, according to Floyd.

“This is a big deal to us because it is Kaye’s (Browning) workshop without the restriction of IGMA (International Guild of Miniature Artisans),” she remarked. “The lady is going rogue!”

The five-day event will feature several things never offered by the organization in past events, according to Floyd.

During classes, students who have registered for the event will be allowed to receive one-on-one instruction in a classroom setting along with eight to 10 other students.

According to an event page for the workshops, other activities will be offered to those in attendance. Workshop fees gain students access to an opening banquet and auction held on April 9. Guests will have the chance to purchase an array of miniatures at the auction.

Lunches will also be available on class days.

Kaye Browning, the owner of KSB Miniatures at KYGMC, will be available to give tours through the KSB Miniatures Collection. An event page noted access to an exhibit within the collection that is on display every three years.

The exhibit is called Scaled to Perfection: Encore & More. It features several pieces relating directly to Browning’s life, including some trips she has taken in the past.

Registration for the KSB Miniatures Workshop closes on March 9. For details and registration, please go https://www.ksbminiatureworkshops.org/workshops.