MANCHESTER, Ohio — A Cincinnati man was arrested on Friday, Jan. 5 right outside of Manchester, Ohio for leading the police on a high speed police pursuit in a stolen vehicle.

Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman stated that a 911 call was received regarding an attempted home break in at 1:12 p.m. The resident of the home rushed to confront the man when he took off on foot.

At 2:32 p.m. another call was received from a male victim who was pulled off the road on Vern Riffe Drive leading to Lucasville, Ohio.

The victim stated that a man approached his passenger side window holding a firearm. The man insisted the victim get out of the car, according to a spokesperon of the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office. When the victim did not move, the gun brandishing man shot a shot through the passenger window which narrowly avoided the victims face.

The victim then exited the vehicle and the man took off toward the Scioto County Career Technical Center, a spokesperson said.

Deputy Logan Shuff, who was on school resource duty, heard the gun shot and took off in his patrol car to pursue the man.

The spokesperson continued. The carjacker began throwing items out the windows of the stolen truck in an attempt to cause the officer to wreck but was unsuccessful.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol set up Stop Sticks on U.S. 23, however, the fleeing man avoided them all as he drove at approximately 120 mph toward Portsmouth, Ohio.

Once the suspect pulled onto U.S. 52 his speed increased to approximately 140 mph, according to a spokesperson. The Ohio State Highway Patrol called ahead to the Adams County Sheriff’s office to ask for assistance.

The suspect wrecked into a ditch as he was headed into Manchester but soon reentered the roadway in the damaged vehicle.

In an attempt to dodge Stop Sticks set up by the Adam’s County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect crashed into a guardrail ending his joyride at 3:08 p.m.

The suspect was surrounded by police but refused to exit the vehicle. As he resisted, the suspect reached for his firearm but was able to be forcibly removed by police through the driver’s side window.

The suspect attempted to bite deputies as he struggled to be released from their grasp, a spokesperson said.

He was taken to the Southern Ohio Medical Center for treatment and was then released. The suspect was later revealed to be Christopher Lorenzo Peake Sr., age 40, of Cincinnati, Ohio.

Peake was charged with Aggravated Robbery with a firearm specification, repeat violent offender specification, violent career criminal specification and a school safety zone specification, a first-degree felony, felonious assault, a second-degree felony, tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony, failure to comply with order or signal of police officer, a fourth degree felony, resisting arrest with a deadly weapon, a fourth degree felony, attempted burglary, a second-degree felony, assault of a police officer, a first-degree felony, having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony, operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, a misdemeanor, reckless operation, a fourth-degree misdemeanor, and a parole holder out of Kentucky.

This investigation is still ongoing, according to representatives.