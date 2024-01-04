MOUNT ORAB, Ohio – According to the Mount Orab Police Department four days after Christmas a robbery allegedly took place on Thursday, Dec. 28 around the time of 10:47 p.m.

Mount Orab Police Department stated, “Officers were dispatched to the Marathon gas station located at 201 South High St. for the report of a robbery. Officers arrived on the scene and no suspect was located in the gas station or in the immediate area.”

Witnesses who were present detailed to the police department that the suspect allegedly went into the gas station and showed a firearm to the employee who was working at the time around the ten o’clock hour that night.

“The suspect was described as wearing all-black clothing and black gloves. The suspect left the store on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash” Mount Orab Police Department said.

Authorities have not yet identified the suspect and are asking for assistance in doing so while the investigation into this incident continues, the police department stated, “We are actively working on this case and are requesting individuals in the below-listed areas to review any surveillance video from 10:15 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. on December 28, 2023 to assist with this investigation.”

Addresses that were provided by the police department for those areas are, “200 block of South High Street, Water Street, Spice Street, Keethler Street, Pleasant Street and Castle Avenue.”

Any tips or information that would be helpful to the investigation, the police department stated, “If you have seen any out-of-place subjects or vehicles in the area, please contact the Mt. Orab Police Department or the Brown County Communications Center at 937-378-4155.”

According to a spokesperson for the Brown County Communications Center, anyone who has any tips or information that could be helpful should call them.

“We can either take the information that they have or if they would like to speak to an officer directly we can create an incident and have the officer give them a call” said the Brown County Communications Center spokesperson.

Both of the the points of contact that are requested for any tips or information, the Mount Orab police department and the Brown County Communications Center have hours that are always open for anyone to call.