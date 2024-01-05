Kylan Hinson

Hinson currently leads the powerful Augusta Panthers in scoring, totalling 221 points, averaging 20.1 points per game. In one of the team’s most recent games, Hinson put up 27 points in the Panthers’ 71-67 loss to Pike County Central in the Mason County Invitational. Now in his senior year, Hinson has been a vital part of the Panthers’ growth in recent years, and will continue to put up big numbers for the team as they bring in win after win throughout the mid-part of the season.

Nicole Archibald

Bracken County junior Nicole Archibald recently surpassed 1,500 career points, in the Lady Bears’ December 20 game against St. Henry. Archibald put up 13 points that game. Throughout the season, Archibald has totaled 167 points, averaging 12.8 per game, to lead the team in scoring. Archibald is one of the Lady Bears’ key elements, and will continue to help bring her team to victory throughout the rest of her high school career.

Athletes of the week sponsored by Boone Real Estate.