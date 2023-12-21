MOUNT OLIVET — After saving the life of a foster-grandparent earlier this month, Robertson County Superintendent Sanford Holbrook was presented with a Citation of Heroism by state representatives.

In the early days of December, Robertson County Schools received new playground equipment. Holbrook was outside of the cafeteria looking at the set before coming inside of the building to see Joann Dodson, a foster-grandparent, choking at a nearby table.

According to Holbrook, he first noticed Dodson’s situation when a janitor began to call for help. His instinctive reaction allowed him to get to Dodson and perform the Heimlich Maneuver before anything more serious could have happened.

Dodson continuously expressed her gratitude for Holbrook’s actions. She noted that she might not still be alive if it were not for Holbrook’s reaction to her choking.

Dodson referenced a comment that Holbrook made to her in saying that God always puts everybody in somebody’s pathway. She said she “truly” believes that God put him in the cafeteria at that time to “spare” her life.

Holbrook said Dodson is in good condition. He expressed his thankfulness that he had the training to offer aid to Dodson in her time of need.

On Tuesday, Dec. 19, State Senator Steve West and State Representative William Lawrence made an appearance at a special called assembly at RCS to present Holbrook with a Citation of Heroism for his quick action in performing the Heimlich on Dodson.

On the citation, there are several remarks that explain the reason for presenting Holbrook with the award. The citation was awarded to Holbrook for “demonstrating extraordinary bravery and quick thinking in a most critical time of need,” the award read.

“Inasmuch as Superintendent Sanford Holbrook demonstrated laudable courage and presence of mind which most certainly resulted in the life of a fellow citizen being saved, the members of this august body are honored to join Representative William Lawrence in offering him sincere commendation and gratitude for his brave actions and in extending best wishes for future success and good fortune as he continues to most ably serve the students, teachers, and families of Robertson County,” the citation read.

Holbrook shared remarks regarding his presentation of the award.

“I also wanted to extend my heartfelt thanks for the recognition and award that was presented to me. While I may not see my actions as heroic, I am simply someone who cares deeply for others, particularly within our close-knit work family of a small school district,” Holbrook explained.

“The support and solidarity of my colleagues only strengthened my resolve to do what was necessary during Mrs. Dotson’s medical emergency, and I am grateful that I had the ability and knowledge to respond appropriately in that critical moment.”

He continued, “Once again I want thank Senator West and Representative Lawrence continued support for Robertson County School throughout my tenure as Superintendent has been invaluable, and I am truly honored to have received this recognition.”