Chase Archibald

Archibald recently joined the 1,000 point club at Bracken County High School, in the Polar Bears’ first win of the season against the Robertson County Black Devils. In that game Archibald scored 18 points, coming in just behind Noah Nelson who led the team in scoring that game with 21. This season, Archibald has scored 206 total points so far, averaging 17.2 per game, leading the team. He has made 70 of 164 total attempted field goals this season, sitting at the end of 2023 with a 42.7% field goal average.

Carriann Highfield

Highfield is the Lewis County Lady Lions current lead scorer and one of the teams’ primary starters. Sitting with 113 total points, averaging 14.1 per game, 58 points ahead of Lewis County’s second best scorer, Katlyn Gilbert. Having scored 45 of 98 attempted field goals so far this season, for a 45.9% field goal average, and 21 of 30 attempted free throws for a 70% free throw average, Highfield remains as one of Lewis County’s most accurate shooters.

Athletes of the Week sponsored by Boone Real Estate.