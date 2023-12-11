The Christmas tree located at the Maysville Mall on West Second Street has some new decorations courtesy of local students.

On Friday, Kindergarten students from Straub Elementary stopped down to hang up ornaments they decorated in class.

The ornaments were all handmade by students. Some included snow globes, snowmen or snowflakes.

Maysville Main Street Director Caroline Reece said the Maysville Public Works Department started the tradition of the children putting the ornaments on the tree.

“They are all handmade masterpieces,” she said. “Being an elf myself, this is the best day on the job. We’ve already had home schooled students down, now the Mason County students have come down and St. Patrick students will come down on another day.”

Cody Pollitt, with the Public Works Department, said his wife, Ashlee Pollitt, called Dennis Truesdell a few years ago and wanted to partner with the department to have the kids make ornaments for the tree.

“My wife called Dennis about two to three years ago to have her class come down and put ornaments on the tree,” he said. “It’s been going on ever since.”

Khrysten Childers, with Straub Elementary, said all of the students were given an opportunity to make the ornaments for the tree.

“We all got to make ornaments in our classrooms. Each classroom made ornaments. The kids get to come down and put them up on the tree. It’s just a way for the kids to be able to give back to the community a bit.”

Aspen Harrison said she enjoyed making the ornaments and taking a picture with them while placing them on the tree.

“I made a snow globe and I had a lot of fun making it,” she said. “I put it on the tree and took a picture with it.”

Harrison said she put her ornament on the side of the tree that faces the stage.

Collins Clay said he also made a snow globe.

“I made a snow globe and put glitter and a picture of me in it,” he said. “I had fun making it and putting it on the tree.”

Ty Martin Jackson said he also enjoyed making the ornaments and he put his on the bottom of the tree.

“I made a snowflake,” he said. “I had fun.”