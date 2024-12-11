Gimmy is a gorgeous, purebred German Sheperd. She lived with two other dogs and is good with other dogs. She is also good with children. This girl is already housetrained and easy to walk on a leash. She is playful and loves balls! The shelter staff reports she has a very sweet disposition and loves attention from people! Gimmy is currently in a foster home where her foster mother, Susie Wallingford, says she is her “shadow” following her around the home. She is not aggressive toward the cats in the home but will chase them if given the opportunity. Susie says she is smart, well-behaved, and obeys “No” and “Stay” commands most of the time.

Gimmy came to the shelter after her owner had to move and could not take her with them. She was previously used for breeding and reportedly had three litters of puppies back to back. This beautiful girl will no longer have that burden, as all MCAS dogs are spayed/neutered! Gimmy has already received several applications and will be adopted to the best-fit home for her after she is spayed. If you would like to give Gimmy a fur-ever home, scan the QR code beside her picture to learn more and apply to adopt her now!

Purebred dogs like Gimmy end up in animal shelters across the nation often. Best Friends Animal Society reports that 25% to 30% of dogs in shelters are purebred. People mistakenly think that a specific breed of dog or a designer dog must be purchased from a breeder. That is untrue! According to our shelter data reports, 46% of the dogs that have come into the shelter this year appeared to be purebred, and 5% were designer “doodle” mixes. There are many dogs waiting for you to adopt them at your shelter or animal rescue! If you are looking for a purebred or designer dog, please adopt and don’t shop!

Upcoming Events:

· Now through 12/23/2024 – Visit the Mason County Animal Shelter Dog Angel Tree at Maysville Tractor Supply Company!

· Saturday, 12/14/2024, from 12 PM to 2 PM – Come to Hemingway’s Bourbon and Coffee at 10 E. 2nd Street in Maysville to meet some available shelter dogs!

Adoption Information:

All dogs adopted from Mason County Animal Shelter are spayed/neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, dewormed, and treated with flea/tick preventatives. Adoption fees are half-priced thanks to the EnviroFlight Fur-ever Home Adoption Sponsorship Program! Adult dog adoption fees are $40, and puppy adoption fees are $60! One generous individual is willing to pay the adoption fee for a veteran to adopt a dog of their choice. Tom and Gail Wise have sponsored the adoption fees for several dogs. George’s adoption fee is sponsored by Giving Hearts and Helping Hands Ministry. Sponsors for the remainder of the adoption fee for any of the shelter’s dogs are welcome!

Adopters must complete a brief application online or at the shelter before they are approved to adopt. Go to the shelter’s Adopt-a-Pet website to view all available animals and fill out the application to adopt: www.adoptapet.com/shelter/90606/available-pets/petsOr visit the shelter’s Petfinder website: www.petfinder.com/member/us/ky/maysville/mason-county-animal-shelter-ky421

MCAS needs more volunteers and foster homes! You can foster a dog for as long as you like, a few hours or a “Doggo Day Out,” a weekend, a few weeks, or longer. Volunteers can help in many ways, including walking dogs, grooming/bathing dogs, helping with playgroups, transporting, or helping at meet-and-greet events out in the community. If you want to become

an MCAS volunteer and/or fosterer or sponsor a dog’s adoption fees, please call the shelter at 606-564-6067 or email animalshelter@masoncountykentucky.us.

Spay/Neuter Resources:

We encourage everyone to spay/neuter their pets to help control the unwanted pet population. Go to https://www.rock4rescue.com/spay-and-neuter-resources for a list of spay/neuter providers that service animals in our area and spay/neuter voucher programs. This list includes organizations that advertise low-cost spaying/neutering and other services.

Humane Society of Buffalo Trace Spay/Neuter Assistance Program (SNAP) vouchers are available to Mason County residents and can be used at the veterinarian of your choice. Apply online at www.bit.ly/hsbt-snap. Donations to the Humane Society of Buffalo Trace can be submitted via tinyurl.com/HSBTgive.

Pet Rehoming Resources:

If you need to rehome a pet, you can use one of these sites to do so yourself:

• Adopt a Pet – https://rehome.adoptapet.com/

• Home to Home – https://home-home.org/rehome/

Donations for the dogs are appreciated!

Purchase supplies locally and bring them to the shelter, or purchase via our Amazon Wishlist link available via the “Donate to This Shelter” option on our Adopt-a-Pet site. Gently used collars, leashes, dog crates, dog beds, and blankets are also greatly appreciated! You can donate to help the shelter dogs and other at-risk Mason County community pets via Rock 4 Rescue. Go to rock4rescue.com for information.