The old adage of “Any Given Sunday” has become a staple of the National Football League. That has never been more apparent than at the present time, with numerous teams in the hunt to make the postseason.

Parity is a significant reason for part of the popularity of the NFL, and it also represents a huge boost in the profits of the proliferating gambling sites that are endlessly advertised with enticing offers to get us to part with our money. The just completed Week 14 games in the league featured no less than eight upsets, and the betting sites love parity, which of course makes picking winners that much more difficult for gamblers.

Betting on sports, and especially the NFL, has always been a major part of the attraction of sports, but in today’s world, it’s more acceptable to the masses because it’s legal.

Just look at what’s occurring in Kentucky.

“Initial numbers indicate the state brought in nearly $8 million in tax dollars for the first two months of

sports wagering,” said Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear.

In order for the state to collect the sports wagering excise tax, Kentucky bettors wagered more than $260 million. That may seem like a lot of money, and it is, especially when you consider just how much more is wagered throughout the country. The trend is only going to continue, with numbers expected to gradually rise in Kentucky and elsewhere.

Gambling is far from anything new in Kentucky, but with sports betting becoming legal, the tax revenue is expected to help the state’s pension systems and support the oversight of sports wagering and establish a problem gambling fund as well.

In my oh so humble opinion, the last aspect will need to be funded liberally, because there is likely to be a significant increase of folks needing help with their overly enthusiastic propensity for betting on sports. I’m not on my high horse telling anyone not to bet on sports; my only (unsolicited) advice is to just be wary and careful when doing so.

With the parity in the NFL already well-established, and the unpredictability of collegiate sports on the

rise, betting on the outcomes of games and parlay bets is a risky proposition at best. Sports gambling sites fall right in line with casinos, horse tracks and Las Vegas.

They always win in the long run.

*****

BENGALS MAKING POSTSEASON BID – Speaking of the NFL, the Cincinnati Bengals are squarely in the mix along with a crowded field of contenders to get into the playoffs. Heading into Week 15, they are one of six teams with 7-6 records, but if the season ended today, they would be left out.

The Men in Stripes have rebounded nicely from the woeful effort against Pittsburgh that resulted in a 16-10 defeat on Nov. 26. An exciting 34-31 overtime win at Jacksonville, and Sunday’s 34-14 drubbing of the Colts in Paycor Stadium have given Who Dey Nation renewed hope.

The play of backup QB Jake Browning has been at the forefront of the conversation about the play of the Bengals the past couple of weeks, and deservedly so. However, Browning’s outstanding performances have not been the only reason for the team’s recent success.

The Bengals have shown they can run the ball, evidenced by the strong play of what may become known as “Lightning and Thunder” from the pair of backs carrying the rock.

“Lightning” would be rookie Chase Brown, who took a screen pass from Browning and raced 54 yards to the end zone for the first score of the game Sunday. Brown, a 5th-round pick from Illinois, is just scratching the surface. During his touchdown sprint, Brown was clocked at 22 miles per hour at one point, which is second fastest in the league this season. He led the Bengals in receiving yards with 80.

The “Thunder” part of the running game is Joe Mixon, who had his second consecutive impressive outing against the Colts. On Sunday, the veteran in his seventh season in the NFL, showed he has still has plenty left in the tank. The hard-running Mixon ran for 79 yards and a score on 19 carries, and caught three passes for another 46 yards.

The offensive line deserves kudos as well. They didn’t give up a sack, and in addition to their excellent pass-blocking, they opened up running lanes for the backs.

The defense looked better than it did in Jacksonville as well, allowing just 46 yards on the ground, getting a pair of turnovers, and getting three sacks. Defensive end Trey Hendrickson continues to be a force as he applies pressure in the pocket with his quickness and determination. He was credited with two of the sacks as well.

For the Bengals to make the playoffs, they need to win at least three of their final four games, and it won’t be an easy task. Browning will be counted on to continue his outstanding play, and at this point, you cannot deny what he’s already accomplished. In his three starts, he’s completed 69 of 87 passes for 856 yards with four touchdowns and two interceptions for a 133.4 QB rating. The poise Browning has shown is even more important than his impressive stats; he simply doesn’t get flustered in the pocket, and if he makes an error, he just moves on to the next play.

Remind you of anyone?

The first of the upcoming four-game stretch begins at home against Minnesota on Saturday afternoon, and the Bengals should be favored in that one. Next Saturday is a visit to Pittsburgh, where the Bengals

will be looking to avenge the ugly loss at Paycor to the Steelers, a team seemingly going downhill in a hurry. It will still be a challenge.

On New Year’s Eve, the next hurdle will be another battle against the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. Like the Steelers, Kansas City has looked out of sorts in recent games, but you know they will be ready for the Bengals in a loud environment. The final regular season matchup will bring the Cleveland Browns to Cincinnati on Jan. 7, and this game could be crucial to both teams as they make their bid for the postseason.

If the Bengals can go 3-1, they will likely get in, but 4-0 would give them an 11-6 record, and a definite Wild Card spot.

*****

REDS ADD POWER BAT TO LINEUP – There has been some grumbling on social media that the most recent Cincinnati Reds acquisition, free agent first baseman-third baseman Jeimer Candelario, was not spending their money wisely. The argument is that the Reds have a glut of infielders already, blah blah blah. It is true that at the present time, there appears to be six legit candidates to fill four spots,

but with this move, the team is not only getting a power bat, but also a much-needed veteran presence in the lineup. With so many young players, you never know if one or more may regress from a year ago, or get injured, etc., etc.

Another reason for the signing is that there could be a coinciding move occurring in the near future as well. The Reds may want to package one of their prospects – Christian Encarnacion-Strand has been prominently mentioned in recent reports – with a pitching prospect or two in an effort to land a frontline starting pitcher.

Pitching remains a definite need for the club to become legitimate contenders, and if the Reds don’t sign a free agent pitcher, they will likely have to part with a few of their many prospects. Ideally, signing a free agent would be the best way to go, since you don’t have to give up anyone in return. But after already signing free agent pitchers Emilio Pagan and Nick Martinez, will the club sign an even higher-priced starter?

Candelario, who hit 22 home runs last year with the Nationals and Cubs, will also be used at times at the designated hitter, and the 30-year-old has a solid

reputation of being a positive influence on younger players and a team leader.

*****

“All good things arrive unto them that wait and don’t die in the meantime.” – Mark Twain

*****

Here’s several interesting quotes on gambling:

“If you’re playing a poker game and look around the table and can’t tell who the sucker is, it’s you.” – Paul Newman

“Unfortunately, gambling and winning don’t often go hand-in-hand.” – Pete Rose

“Horse sense is the thing a horse has which keeps it from betting on people.” – W.C. Fields

“The only man who makes money following the races is the one who does it with a broom and shovel.” – Elbert Hubbard