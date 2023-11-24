VANCEBURG — The Raelynn Project is hosting its fourth Annual Community Angel Tree Festival which will be held at Carter House.

The Raelynn Project is a nonprofit organization that honors the babies who were born still or were not born. The Raelynn Project was founded by Meghan Kegley.

Kegley got the idea for this organization after her daughter, Raelynn, was born sleeping six years ago. In the midst of her pain, she felt a calling on her life to be available to other families who experienced similar losses.

The Raelynn Project has occasional events where they raise money to go toward care packages for families affected by pregnancy/infant loss.

The Lewis County tree festival has been celebrated for four years now and has been well-loved by the community.

Local businesses and families participate by elaborately decorating Christmas trees which are placed all throughout the Carter House.

The festivities involved begin on Friday evening at the George Morgan Thomas house. Families who have experienced pregnancy, infancy or child loss (up to age 10) are invited to add a special ornament to the community tree to memorialize their children. Together, the families light the tree to symbolize the love shared for these gone but not forgotten loved ones during the holiday season.

Kegley explained that she and her family honor their daughters’ memory in this way and enjoy being able to help families memorialize their children through the tree lighting ceremony as well. Kegley says it is important to make sure families of loss know they are not alone in their grief and that their children are remembered.

Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the public is invited to the free community tree festival at The Carter House. Kegley explained that in past years, festive trees were put in every corner to be admired.

Aside from the ornately decorated trees, The Carter House will also have inflatable characters out for onlookers to view while they stroll through their historic, one-of-a-kind venue listening to music and indulging on hot cocoa and cookies.

Children are invited to come and enjoy a meet and greet with Santa and Mrs. Claus, the Grinch and Anna and Elsa of Arrendale.

On the evening of Dec. 2, Carter House will host The Raelynn Project Gala. Cocktail hour begins at 5:30 with dinner beginning at 7. Tickets for the Gala are $55 and include an appetizer, a prime rib dinner (or chicken by request), a dessert and a non-alcoholic beverage. Ticket purchases also come with a raffle ticket for a door prize.

The beautifully decorated trees will be auctioned off to guests. Kegley says that every year more and more trees are donated to the cause to be auctioned. Once a tree is purchased, it is wrapped and sent home with the winner.

There will be live music playing as well as a signature cocktail. A speaker will detail their experience and how they pioneered their own bereavement group.

Funds collected from the Gala will go toward purchasing care packages and sponsoring families who need financial assistance with funerals or headstones and helping to fund future community events.

Kegley states that in the future she would love to be able to host a retreat of sorts for families experiencing loss. She hopes to facilitate a safe space for grieving parents to receive counseling, worship and pray together.

Kegley explains that for those who have experienced child loss, no matter the age or gestation, your life is never the same. Most people don’t know how to approach these types of situations which is why she felt the need to shed light on pregnancy/infant loss.

“A lot of what we do when we become public and share our journey is we redirect that bedside manner or ignorance of people who have not experienced it on what to say, what not to say,” Kegley says that she wants to help people learn how to support women and families through these trying times.

“Even if you haven’t experienced a loss, you know somebody who has,” states Kegley. “I’ve always been so humbled to see the outpouring of support that people give.”

To donate trees, become a sponsor or purchase tickets, please contact The Raelynn Project at [email protected].