Landon Scilley

The Mason County Pitcher was recently ranked in the top ten class of 2024 baseball players in the state by Prep Baseball Kentucky. The Yale Commit has racked up impressive stats throughout his high school career, ending the 2023 season with a .99 ERA, having struck out 84 batters across 49.1 innings pitched. Scilley gave up just 10 runs and seven walks throughout his 13 games as a pitcher for the Royals, and helped lead his team to victory on numerous occasions.

Laci Tackett

The Augusta Lady Panthers lead scorer from last season, Laci Tackett is returning to the lineup in 2023-24. In her freshman year Tackett put up 447 points, scoring 128 2-point goals, 37 3-point goals and 80 free throaws to lead the Lady Panthers. She also was the teams third best rebounder, picking up 143 just behind Kenzington Hinson and Megan Jones. Heading into her sophomore season, Tackett is looking forward to continue to improve her game on the court, while continuing to lead Augusta offensively.

