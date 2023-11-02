AUGUSTA — Jeff Bol was recently selected to fill the position of police chief with the Augusta Police Department.

According to Bol, he is originally from Indiana and has lived in Kentucky for 17 years now. He served in law enforcement in Wilmore from 2006 to 2013 before moving to Madison County, he said.

In 2014, Bol was named Deputy of the Year by Madison County, he added.

During his time in Madison County, Bol served in the street crimes unit and dealt with narcotics, he said. Bol’s K-9 handling career also began in Madison County in 2015, he said.

Bol stayed with the Madison County Sheriff’s Department until 2022 when he initially planned to retire. Bol suggested he missed his career and came out of retirement.

According to Bol, he continued to move to different departments before applying to the Augusta Police Department. He noted that he started the K-9 program in Harrison County before leaving.

When the chief’s position opened up at Augusta, Bol and his wife decided to come to Augusta to view the town before applying. He said they wanted to get a feel for the area before deciding to relocate.

Bol noted that he and his wife liked the town and area. He proceeded to “put in” for the position of chief and was later selected to fill the role.

“Jeff Bol has over 21 years of law enforcement experience, spending most of his career in small communities with needs similar to Augusta,” Blackmar said. “I know he is eager to engage our community and to continue to develop the APD. I look forward to supporting our incoming Chief Bol as we transition.”

Bol discussed what he hopes to accomplish in his years at the Augusta Police Department.

“I want to continue with the type of service that Chief (Charles) Blackmar has established here. He’s done a lot of work here,” Bol said. He noted he wants to take what Blackmar has done for the community and continue to build on that.

He went on to discuss his background and experience.

Bol holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Management and Ethics that he obtained from Asbury University, he said. He added that he put himself through the Southern Police Institute Management School for Small Agencies in 2012.

According to Bol, he and his wife have been married for 34 years. They have three sons together, he added.

Each of his sons have different careers. One son is in information technology, one is in the restaurant industry, and one is a Black Hawk Helicopter Pilot in the United States Army, Bol said.

Overall, Bol is eager to be the new chief of APD and hopes to serve the community well, he said. He noted that he is bringing a K-9 with him as well.

Blackmar will remain with Augusta Police Department for a short period of time to aid Bol in his transition to the community, according to City Clerk Gretchen England.