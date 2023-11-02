November 1, Judge Charles W. Kuster Jr. Presiding:
Stephen Sweeney, 45, fourth-degree assault domestic violence minor injury, cultivate in marijuana first offense, first-degree criminal trespass, first-degree strangulation, bench warrant issued.
Micael Brandon McFarland, 20, no/expired registration plates, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security second or greater offense, failure to wear seat belts, improper display of registration plates, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.