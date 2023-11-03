WEST UNION, Ohio — The Adams County Senior Citizens Counsel is hosting a free social engagement for senior citizens age 60 and older.

The senior citizens council has been trying to make an effort to get more use out of the senior citizens center.

Teresa Carr, administrative assistant, typically handles public events and has said that the goal is to create a welcoming environment for seniors to come and get to know one another.

Carr explained that she and her fellow employees at the senior citizens council hope to make a relaxing environment where people can kick back, relax and socialize. “We try to make people feel comfortable when they come,” insisted Carr.

Entertainment will be provided by the winners of this year’s Adams County Fair’s “Got Talent?” contest, Ray Ray the Dancing Machine and Jeannie the Dancing Queen.

The dancing duo are not strangers to the Adams County Senior Center. They recently joined in for their Senior Citizens Day and Veterans Day events.

Any and all seniors are invited to join this no-cost event to mingle, dance or just be a spectator. There will be light refreshments available as well as hot coffee and tea. The event is expected to last about an hour and a half.

The Senior Citizens Counsel is sponsoring the event but Stout says the group hopes to make this a quarterly thing involving different entertainers each time with sponsors from different area businesses and donors. If the turnout is good and it seems participants are enjoying themselves

Stout explains that the Senior Citizens Counsel hopes for a good turnout. She claims that a second social engagement is already being planned for February as long as this social engagement seems a success. A local singer is being approached about the possibility of being the next special guest.

The Adams County Senior Citizens Council provides transportation services for senior citizens. According to their website, Adams County Senior Citizens Council provides a range of transportation services to meet the diverse needs of their clients. Their services include transportation to medical appointments, social events, and shopping trips and also offer door-to-door service and assistance getting in and out of vehicles. There are a variety of transportation solutions for any budget.

For anyone seeking transportation assistance or considering donating to the Social Engagement, Executive Director Mary Stout can be reached at (937) 544-3979, extension 105 and Administrative Assistant Teresa Carr can be reached at the same number with extension 104.

The Senior Citizens Council also has a game day with a free lunch coming up on November 16th which is available to all seniors.