Early in-person voting for the 2023 November general election next week is kicking off in Mason County today on Nov. 2.

The general fall election for 2023 will be taking place next week on November 7 with most notably the anticipated voting for the Kentucky Governor in which has current Kentucky Governor and Democratic candidate Andy Beshear and Republican candidate Daniel Cameron.

Here in Mason County excused early in-person voting will begin Nov. 2 and will be open as well on Nov. 3-4.

According to the official Mason County Clerk website, it states that “Early voting will be held at the Mason County Public Library on November 2nd, 3rd, and 4th, 2023 from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m..”

Early voting will be open on those days at the Library for those who would like to vote in person before election day on November 7.

For absentee ballot voting ballots can be dropped off at the Mason County Clerk’s Office where a ballot drop-box will be located.

The Clerk’s website also states that “The ballot drop-box will be located at the Mason County Clerk’s Office at 27 West Third Street, Maysville, and will be accessible during regular business hours, Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.”

For those wanting to vote on election day on the seventh voting hours for the election polls will be from 6 a.m. through 6 p.m. and there will be five locations available to go and vote in Mason County.

The available voting locations are “Mason County Public Library located at 218 East Third Street, Maysville, Mason County Fieldhouse located at 1320 US 68, Maysville, Highland Christian Church located at 4037 Kentucky 10, Maysville, May’s Lick Fire Hall located at 5036 Saltlake Circle, May’s Lick and Orangeburg Community Center/Fire Hall located at 8002 Day Pike, Maysville” according to the Mason County Clerk’s website.

For any questions regarding voting information and voting hours and locations, you can visit the official Mason County Clerk’s website https://mason.countyclerk.us/2023-primary-election/.