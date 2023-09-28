FLEMINGSBURG — Fleming County’s 20th annual Future Farmers of America Tractor Prade will take place on Friday, October 6, in downtown Flemingsburg.

Hinton Mills owner Adam Hinton said the parade has grown bigger each year since 2014 and he anticipates more than 200 entries this year.

“Last year’s parade saw a record participation with over 250 entries. Although the majority of parade entries are tractors there are other entries including trucks, side-by-sides and other vehicles are welcome to allow for any supporters of agriculture to be able to participate,” Hinton said.

The parade is open to anyone who wants to join but Hinton advised that under Kentucky law side-by-side and UTV’s require a valid driver’s license.

Hinton shared some history of how the parade was started 20 years ago and explained why it has grown so much over the years until it is now one of the two biggest tractor parades in Kentucky.

In the beginning, the parade was early in the morning and during a colder time of year in February during national FFA week, there were usually no more than 40 high-school students in the parade and the only people watching the parade were their parents, Hinton said.

“They had to do it before school because it was a new event and we were trying to get the school system and community on board and fall into a time they would find acceptable. Also the first few years depending on the weather the date changed a lot,” Hinton said.

In 2014 a snowstorm delayed the parade until later in the year and was held later in the day, more people came out to watch it Hinton explained. After seeing attendance rise due to changing the time of year and time of day for the parade, for the next 10 years to the present it has been held in the afternoon in October.

This year the parade will start at 1 p.m. with a line-up at the Farmer’s Stockyards located at 255 Helena Road in Flemingsburg, Hinton said. Participants are encouraged to line up the evening before the parade if possible.

“In recent years the parade has lined up at the Hyatt property near the bypass but out of consideration for the construction of the new senior citizen center the line-up is moving back to the stockyards where it used to be up until 2017,” he said.

Participants from many counties regularly attend the parade including state-wide elected officials and other dignitaries according to Hinton.

“This year’s parade participants will include Miss Kentucky Mallory Hudson, Commissioner of Agriculture Ryan Quarles and State Treasurer Allison Ball among others,” Hinton said.

Grand Marshall selected for this year’s parade is L.C. Skaggs, 90, who is the former Agriculture teacher for Fleming County High School Hinton said.

“Mr. Skaggs taught Agriculture Education from the early 1960s until his retirement in July of 1992. From talking to his son and grandson I hear he is absolutely thrilled to be grand marshall, to be honored this way. Several people from the community, agriculture people who are older than me had his as a teacher have reached out and said what a great choice it was to make him grand marshall, he is very well thought of,” he said.

Hinton said three radio stations including WFLE (95.1 FM station), WKCA (97.7 FM station) and WCYN (1400 AM station) will be live broadcasting the parade again this year.

“Hinton Mills has once again created a special limited edition tractor parade shirt that is available at the Flemingsburg location. This year’s shirt commemorates the 20th annual parade, it features a likeness of the Flemingsburg Courthouse,” he said.

The shirt is $20 and all proceeds will go to benefit a local agriculture teacher who is currently battling cancer Hinton said.

“This year’s shirt was commissioned by Hinton Mills and is the work of Kentucky artist Eden Elwell. There are three ways to order, stopping in at our Flemingsburg location, calling 606-845-1821 or sending us a message on Facebook Messenger. Sizes range from youth extra small through adult 3XL,” he said.

The parade is the finale of the Fleming County School’s agriculture week which starts Oct. 2, and takes place at all five Fleming County schools Hinton said.

“Ag week includes visitors to our classrooms from agricultural organizations from across Kentucky and provides opportunities for Fleming County students to lead lessons and activities for other students,” he said.

Organizations expected to visit the schools include Kentucky Agriculture and Environment in the Classroom, University of Kentucky and Fleming County Farm Bureau among several others, according to Hinton.

“It takes great support from our community to make this event happen, I want to thank everyone who participates or supports in any way,” he said.