Kentucky has officially entered a new era of entertainment and revenue generation today by welcoming its first mobile legal online sportsbooks. This momentous development follows the signing of House Bill 551 into law by Governor Andy Beshear, signifying the state’s commitment to embracing the burgeoning sports betting industry while creating opportunities for both sports fans and the state’s economy.

Several renowned sportsbooks, including bet365, BetMGM, Caesars, Circa, DraftKings, Fanatics, FanDuel, and ESPN Bet, have now launched their services to the Kentucky market. These trusted names ensure residents and visitors alike a secure and enjoyable betting experience, starting today.

Kentucky sports fans can anticipate a diverse array of options, both in-person and online, as House Bill 551 grants licenses to the state’s nine horse racing tracks, enabling them to establish retail sports betting lounges on their premises. Additionally, Kentucky Speedway, the famous motorsports venue, has the opportunity to operate a retail sportsbook, adding another layer of diversity to the state’s offerings.

However, the real game-changer is the introduction of online sports betting, which promises unparalleled accessibility and convenience, starting today. Each racing track can partner with up to three online sportsbook operators, potentially leading to a staggering 27 online sportsbooks in the state. This abundance of choices ensures that Kentucky bettors will find options that perfectly suit their preferences from this day forward.

At a recent meeting in July, regulators from the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission unveiled essential updates concerning Kentucky sports wagering regulations. These updates include the Kentucky Standards for Sports Wagering, a set of guidelines designed to ensure fairness and integrity in the betting market, which are now in effect.

Kentucky’s legislation is comprehensive, encompassing professional leagues as well as collegiate sports, allowing sports fans to bet on a wide range of events, from basketball and football to baseball and hockey, beginning today. However, it’s important to note that high school sports remain excluded from betting options.

To maintain the integrity of the betting market and safeguard against match-fixing or unfair practices, the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission has established robust regulations and oversight, ensuring a secure, regulated, and enjoyable betting experience for all participants, including the introduction of carefully regulated Kentucky sportsbook promo codes, effective as of today.

From a financial perspective, online operators will be subject to a tax rate of 14.25%, while in-person sports betting revenue will incur a 9.75% tax rate. These taxes are expected to contribute significantly to the state’s revenue, supporting various initiatives such as the permanent pension fund, starting today.

To celebrate the launch of legal online sports betting in the Bluegrass State, The Ledger Independent has partnered with Dimers.com, a trusted source for sports betting insights and tips. Together, they aim to provide an unbeatable advantage when it comes to sports betting predictions, updates, and exclusive offers, all at absolutely no cost to the bettors, starting now.

So, whether you’re a die-hard fan of the Kentucky Wildcats, Louisville Cardinals, or any other sports team in the state, get ready to elevate your sports betting game with The Ledger Independent and Dimers, starting today. Stay tuned for regular updates, insights, and sportsbook offers that will give you the winning edge in Kentucky’s exciting new era of legal online sports betting.

In conclusion, today’s official launch of legal online sports betting in Kentucky is a momentous occasion that holds the promise of entertainment, economic growth, and enhanced fan engagement. Kentucky’s diverse approach, combining retail sportsbooks at racing tracks with convenient online platforms, ensures that the needs and preferences of all types of bettors are catered to.

As September 28, 2023, unfolds, Kentuckians are gearing up to embrace this exciting new chapter in the state’s history, where tradition meets innovation on the betting line. The future looks bright for sports betting enthusiasts in the Bluegrass State as they join the ranks of states benefiting from this rapidly expanding industry, beginning today.

The Ledger Independent has partnered with Dimers.com to provide sports betting predictions, updates, and exclusive offers to Kentuckians, all at no cost, to give them a winning advantage. Please gamble responsibly.

Bettors in Kentucky must be physically located in the state to place wagers. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on this site, we may receive a commission.