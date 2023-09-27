Kentucky has officially sanctioned online sports betting, signifying a significant shift in the Bluegrass State’s gaming landscape.

While brick-and-mortar sports betting outlets in Kentucky were launched earlier this month, comprehensive mobile betting services will go live on September 28, giving bettors unmatched accessibility and convenience at their fingertips.

The introduction of FanDuel Sportsbook to Kentucky goes beyond the celebrated Kentucky Derby, covering a wide variety of sports, from collegiate basketball to pro football. Beginning on the 28th, Kentucky sports fans will be able to engage with nearly every significant sporting event in new and potentially lucrative ways.

For every three-pointer that finds its mark and each home run that clears the boundaries of the ballpark, FanDuel stands ready to heighten the thrill, offering fans a chance at substantial rewards and the opportunity to score right there along with their favorite players.

To celebrate the launch of legal online sports betting in Kentucky, FanDuel Sportsbook is giving $100 in Bonus Bets to new users who create a new account before the 28th.

How to pre-register at FanDuel Sportsbook

Getting started with sports betting has never been easier with FanDuel’s exclusive launch offer tailored just for the Bluegrass State!

Best of all, no promo code is necessary.

To take advantage of this offer, simply:

Follow any of the provided links on this page, including here, to automatically activate the offer. Create a new account by inputting the necessary details. You will be granted $100 in Bonus Bets when FanDuel goes ‘live’ in Kentucky.

Eligibility requirements to take advantage of this offer

To qualify for this offer, new FanDuel Sportsbook users must meet the following criteria:

Be a new customer or user of FanDuel by creating a new user account.

Be located within the eligible jurisdiction (Kentucky).

Be 18 years of age or older to participate.

Successfully register for a new FanDuel account within the promotional period.

Once these steps are completed, qualifying users will be rewarded with $100 in Bonus Bets, available for use when FanDuel launches in Kentucky.

Why this FanDuel promotion stands out as the clear winner for Kentucky sports fans

Generous $100 In Bonus Bets

In a move designed to give new bettors more value and less worry, FanDuel is offering $100 in Bonus Bets just for signing up before the 28th. This offer provides gamblers with the opportunity to diversify their wagers and get more value for less while trying out the sportsbook.

Promo codes: A thing of the past

For the benefit of user convenience, FanDuel has eliminated the need to use promotional codes during registration. This ensures a more streamlined onboarding process, freeing new bettors from the often cumbersome task of locating and inputting codes to activate their promotions. Simply click here to get started.

Fast and intuitive registration process

Recognizing the value of user accessibility, FanDuel has prioritized making new user registration a breeze. With just a few clicks and a bit of information, FD can have bettors up and running in minutes.

A reputable sportsbook users can trust

FanDuel continues to solidify its standing as one of the most trusted names in the industry. The security of wagers, fairness of odds presented, and an overall experience that stands up to the highest standards in sports betting are par for the course at this sportsbook.

