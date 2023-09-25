MOUNT OLIVET — Two Robertson County School juniors approached the Robertson County School Board last week to request the use of the Agriculture Barn for the school’s prom in the spring of 2024.

The juniors opened their request to the school board by explicitly stating they’d like to use the Ag-Barn on April 21 for prom and hold Project Prom in the school building. The barn is located behind the main school building on a farm.

RCS Board Vice Chairman Marsha Jones asked the girls what their reasoning was for making this request. They went on to tell Jones that the theme for prom this school year is “enchanted forest.”

The girls noted that the colors of the school building, where prom is typically held, would clash with the theme. Red and black, the school’s official colors, would not fit into the enchanted forest decorations.

They said the barn is still on campus, so it is one of the easier and most appropriate alternate options for the location of the prom. The barn will be cleaned out prior to the dance, Sindole Gifford, one of the juniors, said.

The only animals that will be left in the barn during prom will be the chickens. The other animals will be moved to the other building near the barn. They noted that Mr. Gifford, the Ag Teacher, has given permission for the use of the barn.

He told them they could decorate the barn two weeks prior to the dance, with the help of his classes, the juniors said. They went on to discuss which parts of the barn they would be using during the prom setup and the event.

Half of the side barn will be covered up with the decorations and the other half will likely be used to set up food and drinks.

Jones said that the junior class has worked up a lot of funds and would likely see no issues with prom this year. She noted the class has “worked hard” for their fundraising efforts and has produced a lot of funds for events and trips.

The Robertson County School Board approved the use of the Ag-Barn for prom in April of 2024 and thanked the girls for approaching them with the request.

