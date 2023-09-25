AUGUSTA — On Saturday, citizens of Augusta lined the streets in attendance of the city’s Civil War Days celebration.

According to Augusta/Bracken County Tourism Director Janet Hunt, the tourism department has been hosting Civil War Days since 2019. She said the hosting officially began when tourism made connections with Darryl Smith of Walking With History, an organization that provides guided history tours to the general public.

Hunt noted that several locals, businesses, and Civil War groups assist the tourism department with planning Civil War Days each year. She said the involvement of the other groups allowed the event to be successful.

This past weekend, there was a full list of activities available to the community that allowed a full celebration of Civil War Days. Hunt noted the historical reasoning behind the event.

There are several local businesses, organizations, and residential areas of Augusta that played a significant role during the Civil War. She said Baker-Bird Winery holds a 30-foot cellar where women and children went for safety during the war.

The winery provided tours of the cellar and tastings of products at the winery during festivities.

Bracken County Historical Society was also involved in Civil War Days over the weekend. At the organization’s vendor booth, community members were given the opportunity to see a full display of the timeline of the Civil War in 1862.

There were also several demonstrations and cannon firings throughout the event.

Among the activities that were available to the community were two new things that were added this year, Hunt said. This year, two homeowners made their historical homes available for open houses.

On Sunday afternoon, Forget Me Not Civil War dancers were expected to perform. Hunt noted they had not performed for the event in previous years.

Among the crowd, community members could also see several others dressed in period-accurate clothing throughout the event. Hunt said it was “amazing” that some locals get involved in those ways.

Other activities available during the first day of Augusta Civil War Days included tours at the old jail, a history walk with Darryl Smith, viewing a skirmish and cannon firing, ladies’ tea, music/entertainers, and a sunset cannon firing.