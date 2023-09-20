The annual Maysville Pig Out BBQ festival will take place this weekend, Sept. 22-23.

According to Heather Bretz, one of the event organizers, the Pig Out will take place from 5-10 p.m. on Friday and noon to 10 p.m. on Saturday with judging beginning at 3 p.m. The cookers, however, will also open for lunch on Friday at 11 a.m.

The event will feature several cookers and some live music. On Friday, the Gen X band will begin playing at 7 p.m. On Saturday, there will be a 5K race at 8 a.m. The race is being hosted by the YMCA mini cheerleaders.

The cookers this year include:

Skeeters

Smoke Show

Bennett’s BBQ

Rescue BBQ

2nd Hand Smoke

Buck’s Grill

Smoking Pig

BBQ 4.13

Big Woo

Pooter’s Pub

Red Oak Smoke

Mason County FFA

Savory Occasions

Merrill & White

Classic Cravings

Pandemonium

There will also be local vendors setting up during the event.

According to Bretz, the proceeds from Pig Out this year will benefit a local charity called A League of Their Own.

The league was started in 2014 by Megan Spence and Alicia Hay, along with their husbands Darin and Jacob.

They began offering t-ball to youth with special abilities. It has grown into a larger event that includes activities open to anyone with any type of special ability. Some of the activities include basketball, soccer, golf, bowling, flag football and holiday parties. They also reserve the YMCA pool and have art classes.

“This amazing organization has served as many as 40 participants and families at these events and each year, the numbers continue to grow,” Bretz said.

Bretz said she is excited for Pig Out this year.

“We’re really excited to be returning,” she said. “Over the years, we were able to provide $330,000 to Shriners. This year, we’re excited to be able to branch out and share the wealth with a local organization that’s helping area children. It’s going to be a fabulous weekend and the weather looks good, so we’re hoping to see everyone come out and enjoy themselves.”