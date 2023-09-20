Regional golf tournaments have teed off across the state, determining who gets to head to the first round of the state tournament coming up next week.

Hundreds of golfers have flocked to the field this week to take on one another and prove who is the best of the best in the commonwealth. The 12th region girls tournament began on Monday in Olive Hill on the Hidden Cove golf course.

Of the area teams, the Mason County Lady Royals pulled well ahead of the competition, placing fourth as a team with a team score of 418. Sydney Ullery and Maura Hartman both led the Lady Royals, both carding 100’s. Fleming County followed them up with a fifth place finish as a team, totaling 435.

Lewis County placed eighth as a team, with a team score of 470. The Lady Lions were led by Laira Kennedy putting up a 98. St. Pat had three golfers competing as individuals, with Allie Cascio leading the pack with a 130.

Only the top two teams and top ten individuals not on those teams get to advance to the sub-state tournament next week in Winchester. While none of the local teams will be competing in the tournament as a team, despite Mason County’s efforts to continue to hold down the region championship, three local golfers will be heading to Winchester to compete as individuals.

The fifth ranking individual, Fleming County’s Sadie Price sunk a 120 yard shot on her final hole to birdie hole #9, carding a 77 stroke finish. Mason County’s Sydney Ullery defeated Maura Hartman in a playoff hole to determine who gets to represent the team in next weeks tournament. Ullery won the hole after sinking a par 3, with Hartman missing her third shot, Hartman will be an alternate for the Lady Royals should Ullery be unable to compete.

Lewis County’s Laira Kennedy will also be headed to Winchester, having carded a 98.

The eighth region tournament has yet to tee off, with the Augusta Lady Panthers eager to hit the field. The 12th region boys tournament will have wrapped up Tuesday afternoon, after the writing of this article.

Despite Mason County’s disappointing loss of the region championship, coach Butler and the Lady Royals were happy with their performance, but are eager to get back into play come 2024. Their advance to Bowling Green now relies on Ullery’s performance in the semi-state tournament in Winchester. Each area team, the Lady Royals, Lady Panthers, Lady Lions and Lady Saints all put their best golf forward, and came out of the tournament even better golfers than the were at tee time.