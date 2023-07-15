Maysville Public Works Director Dennis Truesdell is retiring after more than 30 years with the city.

Truesdell has worked in several positions over his time with the city, including equipment operator, flood wall supervisor, field supervisor, assistant public works director and now public works director.

“I’ve done all of them,” Truesdell said. “I’ve been with the city a long time. I’ve served my time here and it’s been a great career. They have been great to me.”

Truesdell said he is looking forward to his retirement and being able to spend some time on his farm.

“I’m looking forward to it,” he said. “I want to be able to spend some time on my farm, work on some projects.”

Truesdell’s retirement date is set for Aug. 1.

Maysville City Manager Matt Wallingford said Truesdell will be missed.

“Dennis and I go way back. From our softball playing days in the mid ‘90s, to working together in some form of fashion for the 23 years I’ve been employed at the City. He’s a very kind, compassionate person who would give the shirt off of his back to a person in need. He will be missed at City Hall and I wish him the utmost best in his retirement,” Wallingford said.

During the Maysville City Commission meeting on Thursday, commissioners approved the appointment of Luke King to the position to replace Truesdell.

According to Wallingford, King is currently the assistant public works director.

“Luke was my recommendation for Director because of his work ethic, his construction background, and simply his personality. He’s a kind, respectful person who’s always around when I need him. I look forward to working with him to keep improving our City,” he said.

Wallingford read an email from King in which he was grateful for the appointment to the position.

“I want to start by saying I truly appreciate this opportunity and I would like to thank all who have welcomed me in to get to this point,” he said. “I promise to continue to work hard to improve the city’s public works department and keep building relationships with other departments. I know there isn’t anything we can’t accomplish if we keep working together.”