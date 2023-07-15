A group of people have come together to renovate the Germantown Park to encourage kids to get outside and active, and play sports with their friends.

Dwayne Sharp and his friend Kevin Jarrells began the project a little over a year ago, with small renovations and additions to bring new life to the park. As the initiative grew and people took notice, Sharp and Jarrells brought the idea of doing away with the office of park director, and forming a park committee to the city of Germantown, and were met with a positive response.

Sharp and the committee have spent the last year pouring tons of energy into the park, to make it a safe and fun environment for the children of Germantown and beyond.

“It’s a pretty large group of people, and a lot of them don’t even live in the city of Germantown, they live on the other side of Bracken County even and it’s just people that kinda have the same idea of trying to bring the park back and wanting to invest a little into the kids.” said Sharp.

The committee have completely re-done both baseball fields, in an effort to have more than one game happening at a time. The Germantown Park has hosted coach pitch and tee ball baseball teams each summer for the past few years, but with both fields now being open, the park has began hosting little league teams, and hopes to build enough interest to bring in fast pitch softball teams by next summer.

The park has also already purchased the necessary equipment to host a youth soccer league this fall.

“It’s the first time we’ve had soccer in this area, in Germantown. So we’re gonna try it out this fall and see what kind of response we get. The more that we can get kids out playing sports and getting into social activities, I think is a healthy thing.” said Sharp.

A majority of the funding for renovations like the new fences, backstops and continuous updates to the park come directly from the park itself. The committee is working to improve the park entirely as volunteers. Every penny generated by the park, from concessions stands at ball games or events hosted at the park, is but back into renovations and upkeep rather than payment.

“The way that we have it set up now, with this park committee, is that we have volunteers work the concessions and every dime goes right back into the park fund. So, it allows us to buy trophies and allow the kids to play for free. We’re running it like a business, but it’s still non-profit. When we have a car show or an event and we sell food or concessions, we make money off of the event and we put that money back into the park fund as well.” said Sharp.

One of the biggest renovations the park has seen to date, is the installation of the new scoreboards above both baseball fields. While the park handles the majority of its own fundraising, several local businesses reached out to sponsor the installation of scoreboards at the park, to help cover the $13,000 cost.

New basketball goals, fresh blacktop and professionally striped basketball courts will also be coming to the park very soon.

“It’s kinda like one of those things, if you build it they’ll come. If you have nice facilities people will come up there and play. It’s amazing really, because we have a lot of people that just come up there and play pickup games during the days and weekends.” said Sharp.

Sharp and the committee have spent the last year working on the park to bring a new life into the city of Germantown, and to provide a place for kids to enjoy their youth, have fun outside and make new friends. The park is still going through constant renovation to continuously improve and better the park for the general public. The park committee has no intentions of quitting any time soon, and wishes to continue to improve the park year after year.

“We’re doing everything we can. When we first started it was just volunteers coming up and helping us clean and paint. It’s been a positive thing for not just the community but it seems like a lot of people that have put their hands on the park have got something positive out of it.” said Sharp.