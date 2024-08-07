EDITOR’S NOTE: Please enjoy this encore of a previous column.

One of my favorite little, but big accents is homemade whipped cream. It’s funny how such a simple dish can have so many different opinions. Many folks out there are convinced they don’t even like whipped cream. I’d have to agree with them if all I ate was artificial whipped cream. But once you have the real thing, there’s no turning back.

My grandmother had the right idea. She had no problem aggressively finding out if the whipped cream offered on her dessert items was indeed the real thing. Intensively searching, usually the chef was asked, as she didn’t always take the server’s word for it. Witnessing this again and again as a child, teenager, and adult, it was clear many of the folks she asked, quite frankly, didn’t know the difference.

The real thing is scrumptious. It melts in your mouth. No really, it does. Did you know that if you make whipped cream and whip it too much it will start to curdle? When it’s curdling, well it’s on its way to becoming butter. Most likely whipped cream was discovered when one chef or another didn’t whip the butter enough.

Whipped cream recipes and variations date back to the 1500’s. It wasn’t until the last century, in the 1950’s the fluffy product became available in a can or bottle.

Sometimes making things that are simple but delicious can be intimidating. Whipped cream doesn’t have to be one of those things. Impress guests or even just make yourself a little sweet treat for a specialty coffee. Busy in the kitchen, have one of the kids with an extra set of hands help you. It’s a lot easier than you thought. Today we are going to break down how to make whipped cream, and a few tricks for taking the sweet treat to a higher peak.

Good luck and enjoy!

Whipped Cream

1 container of heavy whipping cream, (Cream doubles in volume when beaten.)

Using a mixer, or a water bottle (clear so you may see inside), hand beater, or even hand mixer, whip at medium speed. If the bowl you are using is chilled, it will beat faster and more easily. Beat just until soft stiff peaks form. Don’t look away for long because it will quickly whip. When that happens, the cream will actually curdle and turn to butter. If it’s really hot outside, chill the beater you are using.

Sweetened Whipped Cream

For each cup of whipped cream, add one to two tablespoons of sugar, and one teaspoon vanilla extract.

I also enjoy almond extract, bourbon, and dry sherry. A little goes a long way, so start with ¼ a teaspoon of those sweets. Follow the above instructions for whipped cream.

Berry

Beat cream as listed above until soft peaks form. Fold in drained and crushed fresh berries. If they aren’t overly watery, the process will be easier. Remember folding in is a gentle step, not aggressive and forced. Best choices for berries include strawberries, raspberries, blackberries, and blueberries.

Chocolate

Mix two tablespoons sugar and two tablespoons cocoa in a bowl (or use instant cocoa mix, 2 tablespoons). Add one cup of heavy whipping cream. Mixing at low speed, beat just until soft peaks begin to form.

Rosettes

Beat heavy whipping cream (or any of the versions listed in today’s article with the exception of berry), just until stiff peaks form; spoon into pastry bag with decorative tip. Force cream through the tip onto cake or dessert.

Coffee

Place 2 teaspoons of instant coffee powder and two tablespoons of sugar in a small bowl. Add one cup of heavy whipping cream. Mix at medium speed, beat until soft peaks form.

–

Today’s recipes and photos are from the kitchen of Chef Babz (babzbites@gmail.com) with a little help from The Good

Housekeeping Cookbook, Zoe Coulson, 1973.