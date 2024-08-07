The annual Maysville Classic was held this past weekend with several teams in attendance.

On day one, the teams of Team Tokes, The Maysville Miners, 98 Overall, The Storm, Redeem Team, Bandits, White Tee’s, We Ain’t Goin’ and 99 Overall, all packed into the Maysville YMCA to battle it out in pool play, to determine the seeding for the final tournament bracket.

Team Tokes, The Storm and White Tee’s competed in the Moore Pool, Redeem Team, Maysville Miners and We Ain’t Goin’ played in the King Pool and 98 Overall, 99 Overall and The Bandits played in the Fields Pool. Once seeding was complete, Team Tokes set at the first seed, the Miners second, 98 Overall third, The Storm fourth, Redeem Team fifth, Bandits sixth, White Tee’s seventh, We Ain’t Goin’ eighth and 99 Overall ninth.

Last season’s champions, 99 Overall defeated Southeast Pro-Am Classic 74-56 in the championship round of the tournament, with the 2023 Maysville Classic Ron Bailey MVP Kenny Gaynor helping lead the charge for 99 Overall. This year, 99 Overall forfeited before the tournament tipped off, with several of the members joining the ranks of this year’s champions, 98 Overall.

98 Overall worked their way through the bracket, coming out on top contest after contest, working their way to the championship game at 5:00 p.m. Sunday evening, where they took on The Storm.

At the end of the contest, 98 Overall stood tall as Maysville Classic champions, Pat White named the 2024 Maysville Classic Ron Bailey MVP.

With the 2024 Maysville Classic in the books, teams, spectators and tournament organizers are already looking forward and preparing for 2025, as they look to continue hosting a high quality Pro-Am basketball tournament in downtown Maysville, and continue to grow the event year after year. 2024’s tournament proved once again that the Maysville Classic is a tournament full of fierce competition and high quality teams, full of talented and strong athletes.

Heading into next year, 98 Overall will undoubtedly be returning to Maysville looking to defend their championship and come out on the winning end once again, with each other team in the bracket looking to fight their way to the top for their chance at Maysville Classic gold.